Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 98 degrees on Aug. 19. The low temperature for the month was 58 degrees on Aug. 28. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 89 degrees, which was normal and a low of 70 degrees, which was four degrees above normal.
Thunder was reported on Aug. 3, 20, 21, 22 and 25. Fog was observed on Aug. 8. The highest wind speed was 34 mph on Aug. 20.
Precipitation of 2.71 inches was listed for the month. This was .12 inches on Aug. 3, .50 inches on Aug. 6, .20 inches on Aug. 20, 1.09 inches on Aug. 22, .33 inches on Aug. 25, .34 inches on Aug. 26 and .13 inches on Aug. 27. The normal precipitation for August is 2.76 inches.
The weather outlook for September calls for near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
