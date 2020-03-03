Justin Holland of Murray, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, reported that the high temperature for the month was 71 degrees on Feb. 3.
The low temperature for the month was 14 degrees on Feb. 14. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 49 degrees which was normal and a low of 32 degrees which was three degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 33 mph on Feb. 5. Flurries were observed on Feb.14 and 26.
Precipitation of 7.14 inches was listed for the month. This was .14 inches on Feb. 1, .08 inches on Feb. 3, 1.20 inches on Feb. 4, .41 inches on Feb. 5, .07 inches on Feb. 6, .01 inches on Feb. 9, 1.79 inches on Feb. 10, .31 inches on Feb. 11, .08 inches on Feb.12, 1.48 inches on Feb. 13, .07 inches on Feb. 17, .51 inches on Feb. 18, .09 inches on Feb. 23, .80 inches on Feb. 24 and .10 inches on Feb. 28. The normal precipitation for February is 3.91 inches.
Snowfall of 0.75 inches was listed for the month which fell on February 6. The normal snowfall for February is three inches.
The weather outlook for March calls for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
