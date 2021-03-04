Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 70 degrees on Feb. 28. The low temperature for the month was -3 degrees on Feb. 16. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 40 degrees which was nine degrees below normal and a low of 23 degrees which was six degrees below normal.
The highest wind speed was 34 mph on Feb. 28. Thunder was reported on Feb. 11 and 28. Flurries were observed on Feb. 1, 6, 11, 12, 13 and 18. Sleet was observed on Feb. 11 and 15.
Precipitation of 7.61 inches was listed for the month. This was .38 inches on Feb. 4, .02 inches on Feb. 6, .03 inches on Feb. 9, .57 inches on Feb. 10, .10 inches on Feb. 11, .30 inches on Feb. 15, .20 inches on Feb. 17, .16 inches on Feb. 21, .03 inches on Feb. 22, .18 inches on Feb. 26 and 5.64 inches on Feb. 28. The normal precipitation for February is 3.91 inches.
Snowfall of eight inches was measured for February. This was five inches Feb. 15 and three inches Feb. 17. The normal February snowfall is three inches.
The weather outlook for March calls for above normal-temperatures and above-normal precipitation.
