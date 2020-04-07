Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 86 degrees on March 26.
The low temperature for the month was 28 degrees on March 1. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 62 degrees, which was three degrees above normal, and a low of 44 degrees, which was six degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 37 mph on March 3. Thunder was reported on March 1, 2, 3, 12, 16, 17, 20, 24 and 28. Hail was observed on March 2 and 3.
Precipitation of 7.79 inches was listed for the month. This was .41 inches on March 1, one inch on March 2, .38 inches on March 3, .34 inches on March 9, .11 inches on March 10, .18 inches on March 11, .34 inches on March 12, .47 inches on March 14, .28 inches on March 16, .94 inches on March 17, .67 inches on March 18, .46 inches on March 19, .47 inches on March 20, .06 inches on March 22, .08 inches on March 23, .65 inches on March 24, .20 inches on March 28 and .75 inches on March 31. The normal precipitation for March is 3.93 inches.
No snow fell for the month. The normal snowfall for March is one inch.
The weather outlook for April calls for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
