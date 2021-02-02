Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 62 degrees on Jan. 1. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Jan. 11. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 45 degrees which was two degrees above normal and a low of 31 degrees which was five degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 38 mph on Jan. 15. Thunder was reported on Jan. 25. Flurries were observed on Jan. 8, 9, 16 and 17.
Precipitation of 5.56 inches was listed for the month. This was .64 inches on Jan. 1, .08 inches on Jan. 2, .02 inches on Jan. 14, .13 inches on Jan. 15, .01 inches on Jan. 17, .05 inches on Jan. 20, .20 inches on Jan. 21, .11 inches on Jan. 24, 3.32 inches on Jan. 25, .06 inches on Jan. 27 and .94 inches on Jan. 30. The normal precipitation for January is 3.68 inches.
Snowfall of 1.25 inches was measured for January. This was 1.00 inches on Jan. 15 and .25 inches on Jan. 27. The normal January snowfall is three inches.
The weather outlook for February calls for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
