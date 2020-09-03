Justin Holland of Murray, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, reported that the high temperature for the month was 93 degrees on Aug. 25.
The low temperature for the month was 61 degrees on Aug. 4. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 86 degrees which was 3 degrees below normal and a low of 69 degrees which was 3 degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 47 mph on Aug. 10. Thunder was reported on Aug.10, 12, 21, 22, 27, 30 and 31.
Precipitation of 5.24 inches was listed for the month. This was .18 inches on Aug. 1; .50 inches on Aug. 10; .28 inches on Aug. 11; 1.60 inches on Aug. 12; .05 inches on Aug.14; .01 inches on Aug. 18;
.25 inches on Aug. 21; .16 inches on Aug. 22; .05 inches on Aug. 27; 1.24 inches on Aug. 28; .25 inches on Aug. 29; .29 inches on Aug. 30; and .38 inches on Aug. 31. The normal precipitation for August is 2.76 inches.
The weather outlook for September calls for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.