Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 69 degrees on Jan. 10.
The low temperature for the month was 18 degrees on Jan. 21.
Average temperatures for the month were a high of 48 degrees, which was five degrees above normal and a low of 33 degrees. That was seven degrees above normal.
Thunder was reported on Jan. 11. Fog was observed on Jan. 28.
The highest wind speed was 35 mph on Jan. 11. Flurries were observed on both Jan. 4 and 20.
Precipitation of 4.73 inches was listed for the month.
This was .46 inches on Jan. 2, .73 inches on Jan. 3, .29 inches on Jan. 10, 2.06 inches on Jan. 11, .09 inches on Jan. 15, .33 inches on Jan. 18, .34 inches on Jan. 23, .11 inches on Jan. 24, .05 inches on Jan. 26, .01 inches on Jan. 28, .13 inches on Jan. 29 and .13 inches on Jan. 31.
The normal precipitation for January is 3.66 inches.
No measurable snow fell for the month. The normal snowfall for January is three inches.
The weather outlook for February calls for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. n
