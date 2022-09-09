MURRAY – With water shortages in the news a great deal lately, the head of the city’s water plant spoke to the Murray City Council Thursday about how the plant is prepared to deal with any crisis that might come its way.

“There have been so many situations in our country and the world recently where cities have run out of water, such as Marion, Kentucky, Jackson, Mississippi, and of course, the natural disasters in Eastern Kentucky and locally in Western Kentucky with the tornado,” said Mayor Bob Rogers. “A lot of folks have lost their water, and as you’ve heard me say, 97% of the folks in Calloway County get their water from the City of Murray. So from time to time, we ask ourselves, ‘Are we prepared if something like this were to happen,’ or ‘How can we become more prepared?’” 