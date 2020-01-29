MURRAY — Maybe there is someone in this world who can dispute it.
However, when it comes to being a fan of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Murray’s Ron Watson says his family will be hard to top.
“I don’t know how you can get much bigger than us,” Watson said Tuesday afternoon as he and the world in general continued to come to grips with the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s sudden death Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. That crash not only took Bryant’s life at the age of 41, but adding to the sting was the loss of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
Kobe retired in 2016 after 20 years, having won five NBA world titles. Before that, Watson said he, wife Kelly and their children would watch Lakers games religiously. Whenever the Lakers were in nearby Memphis, Tennessee to play games against the Grizzlies, they went. Ron was a lifelong Lakers fan and everyone joined him in that devotion.
Then, there are the children. There is a 10-year-old daughter, Skylar, who became a huge fan of Gianna, known as “Gigi,” who seemed destined for greatness in the sport that Skylar very much enjoys too. Then there is the son, now 13. His name is Kobe.
“My wife and I had a deal. If we had a boy, I would name him and if we had a girl, she would name her, so I got to name him Kobe,” Ron said. “As he was growing up, it was kind of built into him, where he only wanted to watch (Bryant). Now, he’s got his favorite players since Kobe retired, but it’s not been the same.”
Most fans do not get a chance to see their heroes up close, but that was not true with the Watsons, and that manifested itself in 2014. That was when the entire family got the proverbial chance of a lifetime by going to Santa Barbara, California so Kobe could be enrolled in the week-long Kobe Basketball Academy. And Ron said, very quickly, the two Kobes reached an understanding.
“My Kobe walked right up to him on the first day (at the age of 7) and said, ‘Hey! I just wanted to let you know that my name’s Kobe too.’ So Kobe Bryant said, ‘Well, I’m hoping you were named after me or you’re in the wrong camp!’” Ron said, with a laugh. “I also got to meet Kobe a ton while we were there, and that was interesting. They had told us that (Bryant) wouldn’t be there at all, yet he was there every single day. In fact, he was there almost every minute of the day at camp and he went through all of the drills.
“I also got picked to be among the 50 parents to do a Q&A with him and what I found from that was that he was the most intelligent human being I’ve ever been around. They were asking him, ‘Who are your role models?’ Instead of him saying Michael Jordan, he’s saying ‘Beethoven’ or ‘DaVinci.’ He was just a different kind of dude. That’s not a normal kind of basketball player, man!
“But he was very open to the kids, and you’d think a player like that with all of the money in the world, one of the top two or three players ever, in my opinion, would just be like, ‘OK, let’s get through these drills and go home.’ No. With this guy, I can see why so many people are saying that he’s an ambassador of basketball because he was legitimately trying to get these kids better – kids he didn’t even know, a bunch of strangers. And he went through the most minute details with them.”
That venture was made possible by Kelly, Ron said.
“One day, she was looking up a bunch of camps and trying to see if there was a good one. It was a big deal when she found that because he was starting to love (basketball),” Ron said, praising Kelly. “Oh man! She’ll sit and watch eight hours of basketball or baseball with us. She’s a huge sports person. She played a lot of basketball and volleyball and was a cheerleader back in high school (at Scott City, Missouri, where Ron also helped the basketball team to several successful seasons, while trying to incorporate some of Bryant’s style).
“Any time she can, she is looking up things now for Skylar. She’s actually looking at a Steph Curry camp (of the current Golden State Warriors star). She just turned 10 and she’s huge into basketball now. She actually loves basketball more now than Kobe (now 13).”
Adopting the same nickname as an assassin character in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” movies, Bryant was known to all as the “Black Mamba” for his deadly shooting ability in the clutch. The namesake is an ultra-venomous snake from Africa, and it appears that the Watson kids have developed the same type of work ethic that made Bryant the most feared finisher in the NBA.
Kobe has become very proficient with baseball, achieving All-American status last year in Florida. And Skylar? Her response to Kelly giving her the news of Sunday’s tragedy probably said it all.
“She started crying. Then she went to her room, put on her Kobe jersey and went straight outside and shot baskets for like an hour,” Ron said, noting that the entire family shed tears that day. However, he finds comfort in knowing that they got the chance to share Bryant’s world for a short time.
“It’s about the experience. We’re big on experience things, particularly with the sports stuff, and I would never have been able to live with myself if we had not taken Kobe and Skylar out there to meet (Bryant) when we did. I’m so happy we got that opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.