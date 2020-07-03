MURRAY — Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico experienced the extremes of emotion last week.
The main voice behind Murray seeking new, more attractive, wayfinding signs for visitors to be able to better locate landmarks in the city, she was in misery because of how the project had slowed to a virtual stop. While the state government’s part in the matter had been satisfied last year, the federal half still had not happened, believed to be from so much attention having to be given to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And the city had submitted the necessary materials for that approval before the pandemic began in the U.S. during March.
Then, out of nowhere, City of Murray Administrator Jim Osborne called her, just before the Murray City Council was scheduled to meet last Thursday. He had news that left her ecstatic.
“I was floored,” Carrico recalled Wednesday. Osborne had called to let her know that the federal approval had been secured for a Transportation Alternative Program grant of a little more than $300,000. The grant is through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, but originates through the United States Department of Transportation, which is why federal approval was needed.
“It was a bright moment in the middle of (the pandemic). We had gone all the way through March and April not hearing anything at the federal level. I was just sad and disappointed and I wasn’t sure if we were going to be able to make the deadline and I wasn’t sure if we’d be able to even continue this project because of COVID-19.”
During last Thursday’s meeting, City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said that he, Osborne and others had learned that the wayfinding project had stalled in Washington. So Osborne made a phone call to the office of Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer (R - Tompkinsville) in hopes of getting some answers. That was about a week before the meeting.
A few days later, Rogers said a response was given.
“When (Comer) came back from vacation, we had the approval,” he said. “Now, I don’t like to make political comments, but if Rep. Comer stepped in on this … thank you … because we’ve been waiting a long time for this one.”
With that, a resolution authorizing Rogers to sign any necessary agreements with the KYTC was unanimously approved by the council members.
“This is essentially the contract, so, from this point forward, we’ll be able to bid,” Osborne said during the meeting.
“I hope we can move quickly on this and maybe make some big deals with these bids,” Councilman Jeremy Bell said after presenting the motion to move the resolution forward. Councilwoman Alice Rouse followed with the second.
Now, with that part of the process out of the way, Carrico said that she believes the project should move quickly.
“They’re working on the bid process right now, so hopefully, within the next month or two, we actually will have a company approved by the city and the city council to move forward,” she said. “I really, really would like to see these signs put in by the fall.
“If we hadn’t made that phone call, we’d probably still be waiting. Jim did a really good job with that. It was great.”
The wayfinding signs are necessary, she said, because, with the city’s growth, having a means to point visitors to various places in the city has gained added importance. This could be of particular use for students and their families at Murray State University.
“If you’re new to Murray, you may not know where downtown is, so you don’t even know where those restaurants are, and what downtown doesn’t have restaurants, right? With these signs, I can go ‘here’ or ‘there,’” she said. “And something we’re finding is that some places in town are a little hard to find. One of our biggest struggles, in fact, is getting visitors easily to Lovett Auditorium (on the Murray State campus), so we need some directional help. This is the next step in providing that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.