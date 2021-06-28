MURRAY — After six years of toil, numerous disappointments and overall stress, a subject of great concern for the City of Murray’s government was brought to rest Thursday night in rather quiet fashion.
And as a result, wayfinding signs are finally coming to Murray.
“After all these years,” Mayor Bob Rogers quipped before handing the motion to approve the bid for the wayfinding signs project to the members of the Murray City Council. His comment was followed by Councilman Jeremy Bell proclaiming, “Amen to that!”
Seconds later, the council approved the $302,629 bid from Rite Lite Signs of Concord, North Carolina with a unanimous vote, as Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico watched, containing her excitement until after the meeting had concluded.
“It was kind of one of those slow-motion things, where you’re thinking, ‘OK, they’re going to talk about it tonight. What are the questions they’re going to ask?’ And then they just asked for a motion and it was done. I can’t stop smiling,” said Carrico, who brought this idea to the surface back in 2015, even hosting some public forums about the subject that is being promoted as a way to enhance visitors’ experience by making it easier to find certain places.
All along, though, finding enough money to finance this project was an obstacle. Then, in 2019, and after an earlier rejection, came word that a Transportation Alternative Program grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had been found for the project that originates through the United States Department of Transportation and everything seemed to be in place.
Then, came delays, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic last year that put a wrench in seemingly every possible plan. Then, toward the middle of last year, federal approval was finally secured, just ahead of a deadline that, if not met, might have meant the end of this quest altogether.
It had been at that point that both Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne, as well as other city officials, became strongly involved. A call was eventually made to Kentucky Congressman James Comer’s office and, a short time later, the approval from Washington was given.
That led to Thursday. First, City Projects Manager Marisa Stewart addressed the council’s Personnel and Finance Committee, telling them that three bids for the project had been received. Rite Lite’s was the lowest and was below the budgeted amount, more than $334,000 when the $267,000 grant and matching funds of about $67,000 were combined. The committee approved unanimously.
Then came the full council’s turn, after committee Vice Chair Rose Ross Elder gave a brief description of Stewart’s presentation, she said the words Carrico and others had waited six long years to hear.
“I make a motion that we accept the bid from Rite Lite Signs,” Elder said, leading to the unanimous voice vote.
“The completion of this project is such a game changer for the visitor experience. I cannot wait to see a sign in the ground,” Carrico said after the meeting. “We are in the final steps. It’s been a roller coaster the entire time, six years of trying to get this project completed. We couldn’t have done this without the City of Murray and, specifically, the mayor and Jim Osborne, who have gone above and beyond to make sure this project could be pushed through. It’s definitely been a community effort.”
Rogers recalled some of his experiences along this journey.
“We’ve been talking about this ever since I became mayor, but it seemed like we kept running into barriers and everybody would get discouraged,” he said, remembering how, in 2019, he received a phone call from a local business owner who so happened to be heading to Frankfort for a business meeting with Kentucky Transportation Committee Jim Gray, the former mayor of Lexington, who Rogers said became a strong supporter of the Murray effort. “He asked me, ‘Mayor, is there anything you want me to talk to him about?’ So I thought and said, ‘Yeah, there sure is … I’d like you to ask him what is going on with this wayfinding deal and I want you to talk to Erin Carrico and maybe Jim and find out the details of this and see if he’ll help us.’ All of a sudden, we started getting some good communication going.
“I know Erin has been down several times about it. Of course, they thought they had it approved on the first round, then they were notified that they were not approved, so they invited her to apply again. A lot of times, when people get turned down once, they don’t apply again, but we applied and she was heavily involved in that, of course. And, throughout, I was trying to encourage everybody to keep trying because you never know.”
•••
The wayfinding signs bid was just one of many bids the council accepted for various areas Thursday.
First on the list was the Water Treatment Plant, which submitted bids for chemicals that are utilized at the plant. One bid was received from Brenntag, a German firm with a satellite location in nearby Calvert City.
Brenntag’s bid called for $705 per dry ton for bulk sodium hydroxide, 44 cents per pound for chlorine cylinders and $1.09 per pound for sodium chloride.
Next was Murray Public Works, which was accepting bids for limestone rock that is used for city gas, street and water projects. Two bids were received with the Cadiz-based Rogers Group having the lowest bids for five categories of limestone.
Finally, the street department presented its low bid from Murray Paving Inc. for materials related to paving projects in the city. Street Manager Ron Allbritten said that, while some materials had slightly higher prices, they were still below when he first started working for the city in 2007.
