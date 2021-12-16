MAYFIELD — (TNS) President Joe Biden said after surveying storm damage in Mayfield that the federal government will assist Kentucky communities until they recover from tornadoes that damaged or destroyed more than a thousand homes and buildings in the state.
“We’re not leaving. We’re not going to leave. I promise you, the federal government is going to be around” until devastated communities are rebuilt, Biden said.
Mayfield was the president’s first stop in Kentucky after arriving at Fort Campbell on Wednesday morning.
He greeted Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry on Broadway, where many of the buildings were eviscerated by the tornado. Perry pointed out piles of brick that used to be a law office, an accounting office, a local church and more.
Hundreds of people came downtown to witness Biden’s visit, most standing in solemn silence and many with their phones out to capture a glimpse of the president.
One woman asked Biden what he thought about private, faith-based groups helping Mayfield.
“I say thank you,” Biden replied. “You’re doing God’s work.”
After turning the corner onto 7th Street, where the Graves County Courthouse stands decimated, Biden stopped to link hands and pray with Perry, Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan and President of the Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Anne Henning-Byfield.
Biden stopped in front of a downtown mural that reads “Mayfield: More than a memory,” where O’Nan gestured toward the historic courthouse, whose clock tower was torn off by the tornado.
Hemming-Byfield led the prayer, and told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she prayed for “restoration” in the community.
In front of what used to be a popular clothing business downtown, Biden met several local families affected by the storm. He promised that the federal government would “stay until this gets finished and totally reconstructed.”
Biden said as he received a briefing at Mayfield Graves County Airport that he had not seen that level of destruction from a tornado before and told local officials his team was impressed by “the way you all come together. The way people just come out of nowhere to help as a community.“
“That’s the way America is supposed to be, Biden said. “There’s no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes. There’s no red states or blue states when this stuff starts to happen.”
At one point in the tour, as Biden exited the car at the corner of Broadway and 8th Street, two men in the crowd there blurted out “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is understood to be code for swearing at Biden.
Later, Biden will travel to Dawson Springs to view another hard-hit neighborhood and deliver remarks on the federal government’s response to the tornadoes and extreme weather.
The death toll rose to 75 and 122 people were unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornadoes ripped through he state over the weekend.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, first lady Britainy Beshear and former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear met Biden at Fort Campbell. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Mayor O’Nan joined them for the briefing.
“I’m here to listen. I tell you, this is one of those things where I think the vast majority of Americans know what you’ve been through just looking on the television. It has been incredible,” Biden said at the Mayfield briefing.
Biden is accompanied on the trip by his emergency response team, which includes FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Kentucky Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Tompkinsville, and the only lawmaker to fly with Biden on Air Force One.
Mayorkas told local officials in Mayfield that the federal government will provide support throughout the recovery process.
“It’s just remarkable to see individuals who are disaster survivors themselves come to the rescue of others,” Mayorkas said. “And I think it speaks volumes to what the president said at the outset about the people here that in the time of need, there are no strangers. Everyone comes together, everyone is a neighbor of one another, and it’s like a big family.”
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One that Biden wants to make sure the people of Kentucky are receiving all of the resources they need and to hear from elected officials on the ground during his visit.
“The president’s message today is that he and the federal government intend to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes by providing any support that is needed to aid recovery efforts and to support the people of Kentucky,” Jean-Pierre said.
Jean-Pierre said that FEMA has provided 61 generators to Kentucky to help supply power where it is out. FEMA has also provided 144,000 liters of water, 74,000 meals, 18,500 blankets, 5,100 cots and 1,500 tarps, she said. A wireless emergency communication center has also been activated at the Mayfield candle factory site.
Biden said in Mayfield that other federal help may be available for children, businesses and Kentuckians who have lost family members that they may not be aware of.
“Don’t hesitate to ask for anything,” Biden said.
The federal government is operating disaster recovery centers in Mayfield and Dawson Springs, and Criswell said disaster survivor assistance teams are in communities helping to register families for assistance and make them aware of other federal resources.
“So if you see somebody in a FEMA shirt walking around your community, please stop them and ask them for assistance if you need additional help,” Criswell said.
Gov. Beshear said that more than 1,800 families had applied for assistance online as of Monday afternoon.
Roughly 600 members of the National Guard have also been deployed in 18 counties to help with search and rescue efforts, verify information on survivors and help with debris removal, Beshear said at the Mayfield briefing.
“We’re here for anything you need, at all, at any time, and if we’ve never done it before, we will figure out how to get it done,” Beshear said. “We love you all, and we’re with you.”
