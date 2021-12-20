MURRAY – The estate of Richard and Jan Weaver recently added a gift of more than a half-million dollars to its endowment with the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation, as well as establishing a tornado relief fund.
Dr. Richard “Dick” Weaver was a founding member of the Community Foundation Board of Directors. He was a dedicated board member who remained active until his death on Feb. 7, 2018, and was a primary supporter of the foundation. He established two donor-advised endowments in his name and that of his wife, Jan, who predeceased him and was a dean at Murray State University for many years.
“One endowment was set up to make grants to our nonprofits serving Calloway County,” a news release from the Foundation said. “The other was set up to make grants in support of the education of athletes at Murray State University. His gift of $509,943 was received from his estate and will be added to his existing endowment to support the non-profits that serve Calloway County. It now has a balance in excess of $667,000. It will produce in excess of $27,000 for distribution to the nonprofits each year, and as it grows, the annual amount of distribution will increase significantly. Thus, his legacy to support the residents of Calloway County will continue to exist for generations to come in perpetuity.
“Our community was blessed to have Dick and Jan Weaver live and work here for many years. The gift from Dick’s estate increased the total endowments of the Foundation to over $4.1 million. The Foundation had no endowments when it started business in 2011.”
Foundation President Harold Hurt said another gift from the Weaver estate had also established a relief fund for victims of the recent western Kentucky tornado.
“It’s a $50,000 gift, coupled with a disbursement from the Jan and Dick Weaver endowment of $60,000 that we have, which will make the total available $66,000,” Hurt said. “The Weaver family wanted us to use this as match money, so we voted at our meeting last Tuesday to set up a match fund of one-to-one. That means that people donate to this match fund (will double $66,000). We set up a Go Fund Me account on our website and we already received donations the first day.”
Hurt said the Foundation will distribute the money from the fund to nonprofit organizations in areas affected by the tornado.
