MURRAY — A Saturday night wreck resulted in minor injuries as well as an arrest, according to a press release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, at around 9:29 p.m. Saturday night, CCSO began receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 641 North and Poor Farm/Pella Way just north of Murray. Upon arrival, deputies located both vehicles involved in the collision.
The first vehicle was located on the shoulder of the Northbound lane of US 641N pushed against the guardrail with substantial front end damage. The second vehicle was located on the shoulder of the Southbound lane with damage to the back of the vehicle and undercarriage. Calloway County Fire-Rescue assisted Deputies on scene with blocking the roadway and debris removal.
The release said the operator of the first vehicle was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital by Murray Ambulance Service where she was treated for her injuries. The occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured in the collision.
Witnesses on scene stated the first vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of US 641 North and Poor Farm Roadwhile the traffic light for north and south traffic was red. The second vehicle was stopped at the light facing south when it was struck by the first vehicle in the rear. The first vehicle then crossed the median into oncoming traffic before colliding with the guardrail on the northbound side of US 641 North.
The operator of the first vehicle, Robyn Moore, was arrested on the following charges: disregarding a traffic control device; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; failure to wear seat belt; and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
