MURRAY – A cold front passing through Calloway County Friday evening will provide residents with their first taste of fall weather this weekend, as well as the potential for some frost.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said that there is a possibility for frost Saturday morning, as well as Sunday morning. Holland said Saturday temperatures would remain in the mid to high 50s, but would likely not hit the 60s.
“This will be our first taste of colder air since the cooler highs we saw in the spring,” Holland said. “But it will not be a killing frost, and will only be in certain parts of the county.”
Holland said that calm winds and clear skies will provide ideal conditions for frost on Sunday morning as well, with temperatures expected to reach the high 60s. He said Sunday would be followed by warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday, with another cold front coming through to see temps low enough to produce potentially more frost on Wednesday.
Tuesday also has a chance of some rain in the area, but Holland said that despite rainfall in the county, only a quarter-inch to three-tenths of an inch of rain had been recorded as of Friday, which is not enough to lift the current burn ban in the county.
“The county government has said that they would like to see at least an inch of rainfall within a 48-hour period before lifting the burn ban,” Holland said. “We will likely not see a system soon that will produce that much rainfall. So people still need to avoid burning until we see more rain in the area.”
