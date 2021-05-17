MURRAY — Until about late January, one had to wonder if commencement for the respective graduating classes of Calloway County and Murray High schools would once again be dashed.
COVID-19 was running rampant and no one could see an end to the pandemic in sight. Then, suddenly, things got better, and they have held, which is why Michelle Saxon was watching her daughter, Jenna, claim her diploma Friday night at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.
“I feel pretty fortunate. We’ve been waiting a long time for her to graduate and it’s finally here and she gets to walk,” Michelle said. “And it’s great.”
Calloway’s red-clad group of seniors had their moment Friday night. On Sunday, it was the black and gold-clad Class of 2021 from Murray High taking their turn to walk the commencement aisle.
“I’m front and center,” said Murray High senior Caroline Bray, who had the distinction of being on the front row of the graduating class as it entered the venue. “I didn’t know if it would be in person or not, but I knew we’d be walking across some stage. This way, though, our families got to come and my entire family is here today.”
Both schools met the same fate in 2020 as their graduating classes were relegated to what amounted to “drive-thru” occasions meant to limit the coronavirus. Calloway teacher Brian Collier said he was glad to see the usual way return this year.
“This is much better,” Collier said. “It’s also great to see faces again. We’re outside (prior to the start of Friday’s activities), so we’re not having to keep our masks on (after Thursday’s CDC ruling that masks were no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated).”
For Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center Principal Dan Hicks, standing in line to enter the CFSB Center on Sunday was bittersweet. He felt great, he said, for the Class of 2021 but, at the same time, could not help remembering what was taken away from the Class of 2020.
“My daughter (Sarah) graduated from high school last year and wasn’t able to walk and that’s really brought a lot of hard feelings from her,” Hicks said. “I’m just glad these students are having that chance and can get back to some sense of normalcy.”
“I’m glad we at least get to have this,” said Calloway senior Riley Williams. “The seniors last year had that drive-thru thing and I felt really bad for them. I know a lot of them were upset because they couldn’t do the usual senior things they normally would get to do.
“Back (in late 2020 and early this year), I figured there was no way it’s going to happen. I was hoping so, but we had so many cases.”
This year’s senior class at Calloway County consisted of 226 students. The Murray High Class of 2021 numbers 115 students and that includes Dijon Miles, who had a member of his family come a long way to see him claim his diploma on Sunday.
His grandmother, Karen Smith, came all the way from New Orleans, Louisiana.
“I’m very grateful,” Smith said as she and other family members prepared to enter the CFSB Center.
