MURRAY – The West Kentucky Boat and Outdoor Show will be held Friday through Sunday at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
Sponsored by The Murray Bank, Explore Kentucky Lake and Rock 98.3, the show will provide a great family-friendly atmosphere with free admission, a news release said. Event times will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
There will be four seminars provided between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The guest speakers for these popular seminars are Terry Bolton, Adam Martin, Jessica Morris and Terry Elliott. Each seminar will touch on different aspects of fishing techniques, the past present and future of the lakes within western Kentucky, as well as how Asian carp has impacted fishing. There will be two more seminars from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, which will be a repeat of covering fishing tactics and the history of sportfish.
For more information, contact Nancy Mieure at 270-492-6477.
