MURRAY – The lawsuit against Calloway County and a subdivision developer filed by the Western Shores Property Owners Association is reportedly in a holding pattern as the plaintiffs attempt to contact other interested parties to join the suit.
Western Shores Property Owners Association’s (WSPOA) legal representation, the Louisville firm Wyatt, Tarrant, and Combs, filed a $1.6 million lawsuit in Calloway County Circuit Court on Sept. 14, 2018, against the subdivision’s developer, Kentucky Land Partners, and various elected county officials that have served since planning for the subdivision began in 2005. The suit claims that KLP failed to fulfill its promise to finish the roads according to county standards and that the county government failed to enforce its subdivision regulations to make sure that work was complete.
In addition to KLP, the list of defendants includes: former Calloway County Judge-Executive Larry Elkins; former magistrate and current Judge-Executive Kenny Imes; District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale; former District 2 Magistrate Tim Todd; District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry; former District 4 Magistrate Johnny Gingles; former magistrate Steve Lax; former magistrate Bobby Stubblefield; former Western Shores Property Owners Association President John Oliphant; former Western Shores POA Secretary Amy Pudvar Smith; and former Western Shores POA Treasurer Timothy Smith.
Because Cherry is listed as a defendant in the suit and is Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson’s father-in-law, Jameson recused himself, and McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach became the special judge overseeing the case. John Klein, treasurer for the WSPOA, said the case had been scheduled to go to trial last month, but Kaltenbach ordered the plaintiffs to reach out to other property owners to give them a chance to join the suit if they so choose. He explained that the deed for the roads is in the name of the WSPOA, but the judge decided they needed to reach out to other potential interested parties before they could proceed. He said that, as he understands it, that is because they could potentially have their own individual claims in addition to what the WSPOA claims in the suit.
“The judge basically said, ‘I don’t care (whose name the deed is in); the people that bought those roads have a vested interest, and you need to make an effort to offer them (an opportunity) to join the lawsuit,” Klein said. “It’s not exactly (the same), but it would be like a class-action lawsuit. So we’re in the process of doing that, so everything has been pushed out and there’s really no progress to report.
“We’ve taken some depositions and had a few surprising statements from witnesses that I can’t really go into at this point in time. We’re kind of stuck in this legal thing that’s going to take us a month or two to get back on track. We have to certified mail everybody and they can sign up or not sign up; they can choose. With 550 lots, some people own multiple lots, but there’s basically 550 potential owners that we have to (contact). We have to file it through the Circuit Court Clerk, and then they have to send out certified mail and the people have 20 days to respond.”
Stacey Blankenship of Paducah’s Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler law firm is representing the county on the case. She confirmed Kaltenbach’s order to the plaintiffs, but said she had nothing else to add at this time.
“He told them if they wanted to continue their lawsuit, they had to bring in all property owners in the Western Shores area,” Blankenship said.
The Ledger & Times left a message for attorney Brian Veeneman with Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, which is representing the Western Shores property owners in the suit. Veeneman did not return the phone call before deadline Monday.
The Ledger & Times notes that any lawsuit only represents one side of a dispute.
