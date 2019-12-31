MURRAY — After a wet weekend, residents in Murray and Calloway County can expect dry conditions this weekend and another visit from rain showers by the end of the week.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said the county experienced 2.25 inches of rainfall over the weekend. While previous systems passing through the county have created issues with flooding, Holland said there were no such issues over the weekend.
“We broke a record high a couple of days ago with a high of 71,” Holland said. “The next couple of days will be fairly dry. We will have a small rain system coming in Thursday into Friday, and that isn’t looking like it is going to produce any big rain totals at this moment.”
Holland said the coming system might produce about a half-inch of rain and was not likely to produce any severe weather.
“It should stay fairly cool for the next couple of days, with highs in the 40s,” Holland said. “Then we will have highs back up into the 50s come Thursday and Friday. After that we will drop back down into the 40s after that system passes through and should have mostly dry conditions for the weekend.”
