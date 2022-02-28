ALMO – Mike Mitchell said that when he decided last spring to contribute to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts to put an automated external defibrillator (AED) in every patrol vehicle, he simply thought it was a good thing to do for the community. Little did he know that in less than a year, one of those devices would be used to save his life.
Mitchell is the owner of Mitchell’s Towing & Roadside Assistance, and as CCSO was trying to raise funds to equip all its vehicles with AEDs last May, he decided to donate enough funds through the business to purchase three devices.
“I thought it was a good idea and a good program, along with some other businesses who did the same thing,” Mitchell said. “My way of thinking was, the police cars are a lot faster and can get there quicker (than an ambulance). The sheriff’s office gave us some options (of needed items) and they were needing some red dot sights for some rifles and there were a couple of other options, but I thought that if one AED could save someone’s life, if there were 20 of them bought, that would be well worth all the money spent.”
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Mitchell was standing in his kitchen when he told his wife, Whitney, he felt like he was going to pass out. He then collapsed and Whitney rushed to call 911.
Longtime Calloway County 911 Emergency Communications Center Dispatcher Dan Galloway said it had already been a hectic morning and he had sent Emergency Medical Services on about eight calls before he answered Whitney’s call. She told Galloway her husband was unresponsive, though he was still breathing.
“I was terrified; I had never seen anything like that happen before,” Whitney said of Mike’s cardiac event. “Our kids were home, so I was trying to keep my daughter in her room as she’s trying to come out to see what’s going on so I could keep my head where it needed to be, which was trying to listen to Dan. If it hadn’t been for his calm voice on the other end of the line, I don’t know if I could have done it.”
After the call came in, CCSO Capt. Richard Steen immediately grabbed an AED and ran out of the sheriff’s office. As Steen sped toward the Mitchell residence, Kentucky State Police Trooper Mike Ray was on the north side of Murray and saw Steen’s emergency lights and sirens, so he called Galloway to find out what was wrong. After Galloway brought him up to speed, Ray followed to assist.
“In the meantime, I am talking with Whitney on the phone, and she has got ice water in her veins,” Galloway said. “I’ve been doing this job nearly 27 years and I have never talked to anybody in a medical emergency such as she was as cool, calm and collected as she was. I gave her basic instructions on CPR, and she started CPR on Mike, kept him alive until Capt. Steen and Trooper Ray got on scene. They took over the CPR and deployed the AED machine twice and delivered two shocks to him.
“Like I said, the ambulance crew had been run to death all morning and was short-handed, so Trooper Ray drove the ambulance back to the hospital,” Galloway said. “Once we got Mike in the hospital, the medical professionals and the good Lord took over from there.”
After the incident, Mitchell was transferred from Murray-Calloway County Hospital to a facility in Nashville, Tennessee. He said he had 100% blockage in one artery and 85% blockage in an another. He said he was unconscious for nine days, and doctors finally disconnected him from a ventilator after he woke up. They also installed a pacemaker and a defibrillator in his chest, he said.
Steen said that over the last few years, he had probably deployed an AED about five times, and other deputies have deployed them as well, but this the first person he has saved with one. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said CCSO currently has 20 AEDs, which includes 18 in all the vehicles, one at the Calloway County Judicial Building and one extra.
Knight said that this time last year, CCSO had two AEDs for the entire agency and the batteries were failing, so 911 Communications Center TAC Officer Nathan Baird and Assistant TAC Officer Chesley Thomas looked into replacing the batteries. Since it turned out the machines were too old to replace the batteries, they began asking for donations to buy new AEDs. He said Mitchell Towing was the second business to donate three AEDs, and after the first six were purchased, CCSO set the goal of getting one for each of the patrol cars.
It was fitting that Galloway should be the one to answer that emergency call from Whitney because he was the first person in the county to be saved by the use of an AED back in 2004. Galloway was a deputy sheriff at that time and had collapsed at the BP truck stop on the north side of town, hitting his head on a shelf and fracturing his skull before someone rushed to his aid with an AED donated by the Murray Woman’s Club. He said he woke up seven days later at Baptist Health Paducah, then called Western Baptist Hospital.
“It’s been 18 years, and I’ve seen the birth of grandchildren and I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with grandchildren that I wouldn’t have had (if not for the AED),” Galloway said. “It means a lot, and the longer you live, the more it means to you. I wake up every morning and thank God for another day and another chance and just hope that I can make that day count for something.”
Likewise, Mitchell said he is similarly grateful to be able to continue living so he can enjoy life with Whitney and their two daughters, aged 17 and 10. He said he already had immense respect for Knight and the deputies from having worked alongside them while towing vehicles from accident sites over the last 12 years, but his gratitude has now reached a new level.
“I have a lot of respect for what they do and the services they offer,” Mitchell said. “Without these three gentlemen right here, I wouldn’t be alive and wouldn’t be here today. There’s so much gratitude and there’s no way to repay for that.”
“I have no way to explain the thanks I have for Trooper Ray and Capt. Steen and Dan,” Whitney added.
“Don’t take tomorrow for granted because it may not be here,” Mitchell said.
