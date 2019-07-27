MURRAY — On Friday night, 27 people from all walks of life chose to spend eight hours in a world they hope they will ever have to experience.
In that time, they settled on the north lawn of the Calloway County Courthouse with only a box in which to dwell. They were homeless, relying only on the few items of food and drink given them before they started, as well as the company of their neighbors and, yes, the generosity of people who might be walking past them.
“This should be a dose of reality for some people who have a roof over their heads,” said Jennifer Riley, co-chair of the Murray Calloway County Homeless Coalition, which led the activity. “They are in boxes with only a bag of food that has a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich, a can of Vienna sausages, a bag of chips, two bottled waters and a blanket and a pillow, and that is all they have, along with their box. It’s not supposed to be easy because homeless people don’t have it easy.”
No one understands this more than one of the 27 “box dwellers,” Kyle Nelson. She knows what it is like to be homeless, she said, because she has lived that life. Now, having emerged from that trap to become a vocal member of the Coalition, she stepped back in time for one night to do her part to raise awareness for her community, even bringing her guitar. She said that for many nights when she was without a home, the instrument served as her only companion.
“I would take this actual guitar I have with me. There were plenty of times I would go to a public place where it was OK for me to be and that’s how I’d spend the night. Maybe I’d build a fire,” Nelson said as she played Friday afternoon on the northeast lawn of the courthouse, looking at the growing city of cardboard boxes forming around her.
“I’m excited,” she said. “This is raising awareness. We have a community acknowledging that this is a problem and everybody is coming together to try and make a difference and be part of the solution.”
Nelson was also given time Friday night to speak to a large audience that came to support the “box dwellers.”
“I used to have a lot of guilt and fear about my experience, but I’ve reached a point now where I can push my ego aside and share openly and acknowledge that, yes, I was a statistic for a very long time. I lived out of a 1995 Honda Civic off and on for two years. Sometimes I’d stay with a friend or I’d stay in a place that generally wasn’t very safe, and I always had to be ready to disappear at a moment’s notice.”
Also spending “A Night on the Town” Friday was longtime Murray High School Principal Teresa Speed, who has now moved to the central office of the Murray Independent School District as its athletic director. She said she had never tried anything like this before, but that did not mean she had not come face to face with this problem previously. She told two stories from her time as principal.
“Yeah, I’ve experienced this with some of my students,” Speed said. “I’d go up to them in school and say, ‘You OK? You look awfully tired. What’s going on?’ And they’d tell me, ‘Well, I didn’t have a place to sleep last night so I just walked around all night.’”
Moving to another instance, she continued, “I’ve seen a mom and two boys living in a car for two months before we found out about them. Awareness is good.
“You know, I’m very much a person who’s used to doing and going and going and doing, but this is very real. If this were me, it would be my life.”
Jamie Klotz said she had a special reason for being part of this exercise on the square.
“I saw a statistic that said that a small percentage of people wind up homeless because their family status changes. I’ve already had multiple friends that either lost their home or had to sell their home because their spouse or boyfriend walked out,” she said. “So I saw it literally happening and even though my house is paid for, it really hit my heart hard.”
The idea for this event came from Murray Ledger & Times advertising sales representative Bob Shelton, who had helped with a similar event when he was with the News-Gazette newspaper in Champaign, Illinois before leaving Illinois in 2016 and coming to work in Murray early last year. Shelton mentioned the idea while Riley and Coalition co-chair Donna Herndon were organizing the No Room in the Inn fundraiser before Christmas.
Friday’s event was dedicated to Shelton’s wife, Sandy, who died from cancer earlier this month.
As for what comes after Friday, Riley said there are two missions the Coalition will pursue.
“First is our Opportunity House, which is an old house not too far (from the square) that we are converting into five apartments and we’re using that as a short-term solution to house the homeless here in Murray and Calloway County,” Riley said. “The other project is a tiny home community and we have worked with (engineering) students at Murray State University to develop a plan for those tiny homes, as well as a community center that all of them will be able to use.”
Riley added that the biggest remaining step for the tiny home community is finding a property to house it.
Friday’s event, along with being designed for awareness, also was a fundraiser for Coalition causes. Each “box dweller” had a goal of raising $1,000. Many vendors were also present on the square Friday and they will be donating a portion of their sales to the Coalition as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.