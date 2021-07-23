(TNS) PADUCAH — Nine of the 10 people injured Wednesday in an explosion at a western Kentucky Dippin’ Dots facility were able to leave the hospital by Thursday afternoon, according to the company.
The explosion happened at a factory in Paducah owned by Dippin’ Dots and sent 10 people to the hospital. One was still hospitalized Thursday afternoon.
“We continue to focus on the well-being of our employees — that’s our top priority,” the company said in a statement. On-site counseling is being offered to employees following the blast.
No deaths were reported in explosion, victims recovering
All 10 people injured were able to leave the building under their own power, according to multiple reports. The injured individuals were taken to local hospitals. No deaths were reported, according to multiple reports.
Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer said he was “thankful” that nine of the employees were able to leave the hospital and continue recovering at home. He asked people to pray for the employee still hospitalized.
“My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in (Wednesday) afternoon’s terrible incident,” Fischer said in a statement after the explosion. “I care deeply for our employees — they are family to me. Please join me in praying for our employees. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the Dippin’ Dots extended family during this difficult moment.”
Nitrogen was being unloaded when explosion happened
Liquid nitrogen was being unloaded from a truck when the explosion happened, according to multiple reports, but the specific cause of the explosion was unclear.
The facility is not used to make Dippin’ Dots ice cream but rather ingredients for a third party, according to multiple reports. It didn’t affect manufacturing or distribution of Dippin’ Dots products. The company said it expects to resume production of the ingredients for a third party soon.
“This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility,” Dippin’ Dots officials said in a statement. “We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation.”
Explosion is the 2nd for Dippin’ Dots in Kentucky
This is the second explosion in a Paducah Dippin Dots’ facility since 2019, according to Newsweek. There was a nitrogen leak at a plant when the November 2019 explosion happened, injuring four people.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the explosion, according to KFVS, the CBS affiliate in McCracken County. The plant had to close while the investigation was ongoing. The agency determined it was likely an “industrial accident.”
