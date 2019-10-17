MURRAY — With the arrival of 3D mammography at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, or anywhere else for that matter, one might think that this means the former 2D mammography technology has become much less important.
However, this appears to be far from the case. While the 3D technology will now be the means of obtaining images that seek signs of breast cancer, leading to early detection, Dr. Robin Floyd, a longtime radiological physician at MCCH, said the 2D technology still has plenty of importance.
The most significant of which, he said, comes to history of a patient.
“Old images are so important, in fact, probably more important in mammography than virtually anything else,” Floyd said one day last week as he viewed mammography images in the radiology reading room at the hospital. “We say all of the time, ‘Old is gold,’ and we always encourage folks to let us know that they have had previous scans done somewhere else because we need those images.
“It’s amazing. They’ll have one here, then have one done in Paris (Tennessee) the next year, then they’ll have the one after that done in Paducah, then one more will be done in Marshall County. Then, they’ll come back here and have another one taken. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that; it’s just that we really need to see how the breast has changed in order to really be accurate with our diagnosis.”
Floyd then goes into a case involving a female patient he saw before 3D arrived in Murray back in March. She was concerned about a mass she believed she had detected during a self examination, so Floyd began to ask her about her mammogram history.
“She said she had not ever had a mammogram before, so I told her that she needed to come and get a breast ultrasound and I also told her to come check in with me when she came to do that” Floyd said. “She tells me, ‘You know, it seems to me that, years ago, I did have mammograms previously.’ Now, this was several yeas ago, even before we had digital mammography here, so I told (technician) Sharon Carter to go ahead and see if she could find (those mammogram scans) and she came back with a jacket from the archives, I mean, we’re talking real film here, not like it is on a monitor now.
“They were pretty dusty, but I pulled those mammograms out and that mass was there 17 years earlier. I told her, ‘You’re in luck.’ She said, ‘How do you mean? We don’t know what this is!’ I said, ‘But we do know it’s benign because cancer grows.’ That’s what cancer is: uncontrolled growth. If this were cancer, it would’ve grown, and probably 17 years later, it would’ve certainly have manifested itself in some way. And the great thing about it is that we were also able to tell her that she didn’t need any additional follow-up exam because whatever mass was in her chest hadn’t changed.
“So, that’s why we always say, ‘Old is gold. Old is gold.’ Old images are something we really need for mammography.”
Floyd discussed another case that has arisen since he and fellow physicians Dr. Adam Lyles and Dr. Casey Hines began using the 3D (or tomosynthesis) technology for reading mammograms. However, this one also showed how valuable the old 2D scans are when it comes to the pursuit of breast cancer.
“There was this little area right here that first caught my eye,” Floyd said as he showed the area in question on his monitor. “If you look here, it looks like a star. Now, whatever it is, we know it was there before (because of 2D scans taken previously that were displayed along with the 3D images). So, if we’d only had 2D, we would’ve stopped right there, most likely.”
The result was the star-shaped figure in the patient’s left breast was a 7.5-millimeter-wide tumor, and it was malignant.
“We might have done additional images (with 2D), but here’s what’s really incredible with 3D: we’re taking slices through the breast and, here, we’re able to take images from the head down toward the foot. This is in the lower part of the breast, and, again, we can compare those old images, to see that not only was it there before, but we can see that it is really a little irregular,” he said.
Floyd said the ultimate result was the tumor, which along with a star shape, also displayed a bit of a ball type area in the middle, was removed in a needle localization procedure. For comparison purposes, 7.5 millimeters is smaller than the width of an adult human’s pinky fingernail.
