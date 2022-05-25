MURRAY – Work began on the Miller Avenue Sidewalk Project last fall, but planning for it actually started two years ago. City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said that they have encountered several obstacles over the course of the project. The first major obstacle came when they learned the sidewalk could not go on the south side of the road as the engineers who designed the sidewalk and drew up the plans had envisioned.
“The plans got scrapped, and we had to start over again,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff under the ground that people don’t know about. We found (a water line) on that side of the street that was a main water feed to the water tower at the end of the road. If we put a sidewalk over it and something happens, that sidewalk’s going to be ripped out.”
Moving the sidewalk to the other side of the road created a new problem – drainage issues that had to be addressed. Crews began at 18th Street, working their way east but had to stop just shy of the intersection at 17th Street due to a drainage problem on the northwest corner of the intersection. To avoid delaying the project, crews moved to the other end of the road and completed the sidewalk from 16th Street to Broach Avenue. Now, they are working on the middle section between 17th and Broach. There are several drainage issues in that section that require improvements before the sidewalk can be constructed.
“Just past 1611 Miller, you’ll see a ditch; and we’ve got to build that up,” Allbritten said. “We’ve got to improve the ground there to support a sidewalk. … We’ve got to put in a drainage box and a drainage line. … We’re doing the hard work now. That’s why we put this part off until last because it’s going to take us longer to (complete) with all the drainage and everything else that’s going in there.”
Allbritten anticipates that the intersection of 17th and Miller will have to be closed so that crews can remove damaged piping that runs under the intersection at a diagonal. He says that, eventually, that will collapse. Instead of waiting for that to happen, Allbritten is taking a proactive approach and fixing that problem in conjunction with resolving the drainage issues on the corner.
“There’s more to every job than just what meets the eye,” he noted. “Yeah, you’re pouring concrete along a strip, but that oversimplifies it.”
Given all of the complexities associated with building sidewalks, it is not surprising that sidewalks are expensive to build. Allbritten said, generally, it costs $50-60 per linear foot to build a sidewalk. Historically, the city’s sidewalk budget has been around $50,000/year, which is enough to cover minor maintenance of existing sidewalks, but not enough to expand Murray’s sidewalk network.
“This last year, we had a lot more money than that,” Allbritten noted. “I think Mayor Rogers has gone to work to get us more money in the budget, and he wants to see more maintenance and stuff, too. So, we are looking to expand that, and I am happy to see it. I’ve been fussing for years.”
However, without an infusion of millions into Allbritten’s sidewalk budget, the ability to build new sidewalks and expand the current network is dependent upon grant funding. The city used a grant to build the sidewalk on 12th Street that runs in front of the University Church of Christ and the Chamber of Commerce. Allbritten said the original plan was to extend that sidewalk all the way to and along Stadium View Drive, ending at Diuguid Drive; however, all the funds for the project were depleted before it could be completed, so that sidewalk currently ends at the stoplight in front of Wal-Mart. That relatively small stretch of sidewalk cost the city $1 million. Allbritten noted that most of the costs for that project were related to the pedestrian bridge.
“There are not a whole lot of (grant opportunities) out there,” Allbritten said. “There are several different transportation grants, and some of them can be used for sidewalks. There are Safe Routes to School grants; we have done a lot of sidewalks with those, but they come with their own restrictions. So, if it’s a Safe Route to School, it’s got to connect to a school or in that network for a school.”
Allbritten recalled receiving pushback from the community a few years ago over the location of a sidewalk on North 16th Street near the Keg that was built with funding from a transportation grant. He noted that the restrictions on the grant dictated where it could go and it could not be used in a residential area. “Grant monies have strings attached,” he said.
Allbritten said there has been talk about trying to put in a sidewalk on South 16th. “The city, I think, is applying for a grant,” he said. “Of course, that’s a state highway, so the state would be involved in that because that roadway and right-of-way is their jurisdiction. … The state will let us put it in, but it has to meet their requirements. We will have to meet the state’s specifications, we will pay for the engineers to do the drawings and design it.”
The next sidewalk project Allbritten would like to see, although there are no formal plans at this time, is on 13th Street, between Fairlane and Olive (behind McDonald’s). Because there is no shoulder along the west side, the road continually breaks off at the edge, into the drainage ditch. Putting in a sidewalk will not only improve safety for pedestrians but also allow the opportunity to correct the drainage problem and preserve the integrity of the road while also improving the aesthetics of the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.