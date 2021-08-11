MURRAY – The first-ever executive director for the Calloway County Tourism Commission says he is excited to be back in Murray after nearly three decades working in other states, and he is looking forward to taking the local tourism industry to the next level.
Jeremy Whitmore last week began his new job, which marks his return to Calloway County after graduating in 1993 from Murray State University’s American Humanics program, which is now known as nonprofit leadership studies. Originally from Rochester, New York, he has worked in various positions with the Boy Scouts of America for the last 27 years, but he said he and his wife, Stephanie – who is from Owensboro – were looking for a way to move back to western Kentucky.
Whitmore’s new position was created after the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted last year to impose a 3% transient tax – which went into effect Jan. 1 – on overnight lodging to fund the promotion of tourism through a commission. Last fall, the court approved an executive order by Judge-Executive Kenny Imes appointing seven people to the commission, which consists of three commissioners representing the hotel industry, one representing the restaurant industry and one from a list submitted by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. Two at-large commissioners were also chosen from the community. Each member will serve a term for three years, though the initial appointments will be staggered.
The hotel representatives are Dennis Helmurth, Lauren Kelly and Traci Markum. The restaurant representative is Adam Carver, and the chamber representative is Mark McLemore, who is also chair. Shawn Dunnaway and Paul Rister are the at-large members. Hiring Whitmore was one of the first things the commission has done, and McLemore said he was happy to see Whitmore get settled in his new office at the Weaks Community Center and get started.
“I think we’re really blessed to have a gentleman in town who’s going to be able to do some very good things for tourism for the county,” McLemore said.
Imes said he met with Whitmore recently, and based on his impression, he has confidence that he will be able to do great things for the local tourism industry.
“He’s a super, super impressive guy,” Imes said. “I think he’s got his head on right, and quite frankly, I am very thankful that we got somebody of his caliber that’s got the experience (he has). He’s already shown me an enthusiasm that I haven’t seen around here in a long time, so I’m very appreciative of him taking the job. I think we were very fortunate to get someone like him.”
Imes said that although the commission exists to promote Calloway County, he talked with Whitmore about the need to collaborate with neighboring communities, including Trigg, Marshall and Lyon counties. He said he thought it was also important for the tourism director and commission to establish a working relationship with the state park system and Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
“I think that helps us get into bigger markets and do a much more effective job of promoting our area,” Imes said.
Whitmore said he came to Kentucky from upstate New York because of Murray State’s American Humanics program, wanting to pursue a career with the Boy Scouts of America. Since his graduation, he has worked for BSA in four different states, including as the district executive in South Bend, Indiana; as the field director in Louisville; an assistant scout executive in Augusta, Georgia; and the scout executive for the BSA council based in Columbus, Mississippi, for nearly the last 10 years.
Whitmore said he met Stephanie when they were both students at Murray State, and since they had been wanting to move closer to her hometown, he had been searching for jobs on Indeed.com. When he came across the tourism executive director posting, he said he was excited for the opportunity to both work in that field and to come back to Murray after so many years away. He said he planned to focus on promoting the Kentucky Lakes area in the county and also to identify areas where new development could bring more people to visit, among other priorities.
“My initial plans are to get the Calloway County Tourism Commission (CCTC) office established and to meet as many people as I can,” Whitmore said. “I really want to be an active member of this community. I look forward to participating in the upcoming Leadership Murray class presented by the Chamber of Commerce. From there, two key areas: promotion and development. It is in the name of the organization – Calloway County Tourism. How can I promote – through multiple avenues – Calloway County to have more people visit this area? With our eastern border made up of Kentucky Lake, that will be an area of focus. Then you have all of the great happenings in Murray and Hazel and throughout our county, plus all that Murray State brings to our region.
“All of that is brought together by the friendliest people you will ever meet. I know this is an area people will want to visit and enjoy spending time. I fell in love with it back when I went to MSU in the early 1990s and am excited to be back and share my passion for the area with others. Development is another key area. In the near-term and long-term, how can the CCTC partner with other agencies, organizations and businesses to enhance what we currently have or potentially develop new resources that drive tourism?
“My vision for the CCTC would really be in the areas of outreach and partnerships. I hope in my role, I can be a catalyst with both of these. All communities and counties in west Kentucky have a lot to offer local residents and visitors. I look forward to building relationships with our neighboring tourism agencies and finding ways we can work together that benefits everyone. Partnerships go along the same lines, but perhaps more targeted towards a specific program or development. Real growth opportunities, I believe, will take collaboration and partnerships. Being a lone organization out there trying to make things happen will have its limits. Partnerships will be more effective, to expand the potential opportunities and bring diversity to ideas. Plus, it is a lot more fun when we can work, play and win together!”
Besides the job itself, Whitmore said he looked forward to becoming an active member of the community, and he and Stephanie plan to attend St. Leo Catholic Church. In addition, he said he is thrilled to start his new job right as Calloway County prepares to celebrate its bicentennial next year with several events marking its founding.
