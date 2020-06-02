MURRAY — Newly-named 2020 Murray Bank/Murray Ledger & Times Student of the Year Jessica Wicker obviously takes academics very seriously.
Monday served as a good example of this. On a near-perfect day weather wise — sunny and not too hot — she was focusing on school, taking a mid-term exam for a sociology class at the University of Kentucky, as she was getting a jump on her freshman year, just days after graduating from Calloway County High School … with a 4.0 grade-point-average.
“I feel like it’s important to educate yourself and take your studies seriously because obviously there are a lot of different ways you can change the world and make it a better place, and one of the best ways you can do that is by being informed and educated and to use your knowledge for the better,” Wicker said Monday afternoon, a few hours after completing that exam.
Wicker is majoring in pre-medical laboratory sciences in her ultimate pursuit of becoming a pediatrician.
“I babysat a lot for families around Murray and I’ve really loved doing that,” she said. “So I’ve always wanted to have a job where I can help people, but also combine my love for children and my desire to help people,” she said, giving credit to her time at Calloway.
“All of my teachers were so helpful in preparing me for this. If I had to point out anyone in particular, though, it would have to be (Ashley) Fritsche and (Jennifer) Stubblefield because they taught me so much about being organized and I’ve been using that a lot. They both have really helped me to have a work ethic and value what I do.”
Fritsche and Stubblefield, who is retiring after 27 years, sponsored the school’s Future Business Leaders of America of which Wicker was a member. She served as secretary of the FBLA, as well as vice president of the Beta Club and student issues committee chair of the Student Government Association.
One of two twin daughters of Mike and Rhonda Wicker, she also has been active in the community, serving volunteer roles with the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Soup for the Soul, the children’s ministry at First United Methodist Church and the Born Learning Academy of North Calloway Elementary School.
Calloway Principal Chris King said Wicker will be missed around the halls of the campus along College Farm Road.
“She was a definite leader in this building. I’ve told her and her sister (Alyssa) both that they’re going to be missed at Calloway County High School next year,” King said, also mentioning Alyssa who will be accompany her twin sister to UK and will also major in a medical field.
“Miss Wicker has been an integral part of this high school for four years now. She’s a great student who not only hits the books, but she’s an outstanding athlete. I tell you what … the University of Kentucky is getting an outstanding student. They came after her and recruited her hard and they’re getting a good one.
“They got a whale of a student.”
Jessica was also member of the Lady Laker cross country and track and field teams, where she performed as a distance runner. This probably should have been no surprise as the head coach of that program just happens to be her father.
“I started running when I was in the fifth grade and I liked it. The big push for this was my dad and he pushed me to do it because he loved it so much. He ran in high school and thought it would be a good activity for me to get into,” she said. “It’s something that I really love and I loved getting to do it with not only him but my sister.”
Jessica said she will not be running competitively for the UK program, which is in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference, but she will continue running on her own time. She also said she plans to participate in some half marathons, which was part of her schedule at Calloway the last two years.
“I have done two half marathons and they were both for St. Jude (Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis). Those come right after the cross country season ends (in the fall) so that makes it easier,” she said.
To be eligible for the Student of the Week honor, a student has to be selected as a Student of the Month, which Jessica was in December. For being named Student of the Year, she receives a $1,000 scholarship, while the Calloway campus also receives $1,000.
