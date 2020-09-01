MURRAY – Now that the fall semester is well underway, Calloway County High School valedictorian Jessica Wicker is majoring in pre-medical laboratory science at the University of Kentucky and hopes to one day become a pediatrician.
Jessica is the daughter of Mike and Rhonda Wicker, and her twin sister, Alyssa, was also a valedictorian. Having grown up in Murray, she attended North Calloway Elementary School before moving on to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS.
“My general high school experience was endlessly blessed with amazing teachers, classes and outside opportunities,” Jessica said. “I feel like CCHS gave me true exposure to what I could expect the next step of my life to be like, and I know my teachers worked to prepare me and my classmates for our individual journeys after high school. The opportunities provided to me at CCHS gave my high school career a deeper level of meaning. Whether it was the opportunity to compete with a sports team or the opportunity to attend a life-changing camp and event, CCHS offered ways for students to work toward developing their present and future lives.
“I am especially grateful to the teachers and administrators now as I try to navigate virtual learning like never before; I truly believe every teacher gave their best efforts to provide education and value to the last part of our year. To tackle something completely foreign to everyone before us is not an easy feat, and I feel that all of the CCHS faculty took on the challenge in the best ways they could have.”
Jessica was involved in quite a few extracurricular activities at CCHS, including Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the varsity track team. Her awards and recognitions include being a Governor’s Scholars Program participant and alum; being the 2020 Murray Bank/Ledger & Times Student of the Year; being a past Student of the Month for the Rotary Club of Murray; first place in FBLA Regionals in the categories of Principles and Procedures, Introduction to Business Communications, Community Service Project and Management Decision Making; second place in FBLA Regionals, Insurance and Risk Management; first place in Introduction to Business Communications at the state FBLA competition and fourth place in Principles and Procedure at state FBLA. She was an FBLA officer for four years, and her roles included being a community service committee member, the fundraising committee co-chair, club reporter and secretary.
“I was very involved in high school and did several extracurricular activities,” Jessica said. “I was especially involved in FBLA as I was a four-year officer and competitor. This club helped prepare me for the rest of my life in ways most people could hardly fathom, and I know that my experience and involvement with this organization led me to places I otherwise would not have gone.”
Jessica was also involved in Beta Club all four years of high school and was an officer for two years, serving as recording secretary and vice president of fundraising. She was in the Student Government Association for four years and served as the Student Issues Committee chair for one year. Other extracurricular activities include being in Leadership Tomorrow (2018-19), associate editor of The Laker Review (2019-20); the Laker Yearbook Senior Salutes editor (2019-20 school year); and a member of the Laker Academic Team her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She said she was also liturgist at her church, Murray First United Methodist.
Jessica also received the Most Outstanding Student award in Accelerated Algebra 1, Accelerated Algebra 2, Accelerated Precalculus, Honors English 1, Honors English 3, Honors Chemistry, Honors Biology, Physics, Introduction to Chemistry, Integrated Science, Global Issues, World Civilizations, Spanish 2, ESL Tutoring and Econ 190. She received the Best All Around Female Award for the Class of 2020.
In the realm of athletics, Jessica was on the varsity track athlete since seventh grade and was the senior captain. She was also on the varsity cross country team since eighth grade. She received recognitions for Best Distance Female on the track team her freshman year and Most Encouraging Female on the cross country team her junior and senior years. She also received the 110% Award on the cross country team her freshman year.
“My athletic involvement with the track and cross country teams was extremely valuable to me,” Jessica said. “These teams helped me to develop a steadfast work ethic, find a lifelong passion, and learn to push through challenges. These teams also gave me my best friends and helped me to come out of my comfort zone, and I am forever grateful for the people and memories these teams brought me.”
Jessica said she enjoyed most of her classes at CCHS, but was especially fond of her science classes.
“I have always loved learning about the world and how it works, and I think that all of my science classes helped me to expand my knowledge of that area and grow as a student,” Jessica said. “I loved these classes and the content so much that I decided to go into UK’s pre-medical laboratory science major! While I loved all of my science classes, my favorite class was physics, taught by Mrs. (Beth) Morehead. This class introduced so much new information, and I loved all of the experiments and hands-on activities we did in this class. Our teacher always made class fun, and she was very good about presenting the content in a way that we would learn it and have it mean something to us.”
Now that she is attending classes on UK’s campus in Lexington, Jessica said she is excited to take all the classes associated with her pre-medical laboratory science major.
“This major focuses on the laboratory aspect of medicine, as well as basic medical principles and information,” Jessica said. “My goal with this major is to attend medical school and eventually work as a pediatrician at a children’s hospital. I have always loved kids, and I know that my calling is to a field in which I can make a difference in the lives of kids.”
