MURRAY – Calloway County High School valedictorian Alyssa Wicker says she wants to go into the medical field, so she just started her postsecondary education at the University of Kentucky.
Alyssa is the daughter of Mike and Rhonda Wicker, and her twin sister, Jessica, was also a valedictorian. Having grown up in Murray, she attended North Calloway Elementary School before moving on to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS. She was involved with several sports and many other extracurricular activities as well.
“In high school, I was an athlete on the track and field and cross country teams,” Alyssa said. “I was an FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) officer for all four years of high, and my senior year I served as the chapter president. I was also a Beta Club member for four years and an officer for two years, serving as the social chair each year. I was also a member of Student Council for four years.”
Some of Alyssa’s recognitions include Outstanding Student awards in world civilization, global issues, honors chemistry and Spanish II. She competed on the chemistry team at Murray State University’s annual chemistry tournament in 2019, and the team earned second place overall. She also competed with FBLA, and her awards with the organization include: Regional Runner Up in Public Speaking 1 (freshman year), Regional Champion and fourth place in the state for Business Ethics Presentation (sophomore year), Regional and State Champion for Social Media Campaign (junior year) and Regional Champion in Electronic Career Portfolio (senior year). She is also an alum of the 2019 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program at Centre College, and she was named the Most Outstanding Senior for the Class of 2020.
“My overall high school experience was definitely a good one,” Alyssa said. “I never woke up dreading going to school, and I really enjoyed the clubs and sports I was involved with. Calloway County High School was a great place to grow, learn, and thrive and I always knew I was encouraged and supported in all of my endeavors. I had the best teachers and advisers at Calloway that I could have ever asked for, and I’ll always hold close the friends and memories I made here.”
“Throughout high school, I was really involved in FBLA. As I mentioned, I was an officer all four years of high school, and I competed all four years. I loved FBLA for all the community service opportunities it provided, the trips we went on that were so fun and so educational, the opportunity to compete and build my resume, and all the friendships I made through this club. I’d also like to mention Mrs. (Jennifer) Stubblefield and Mrs. (Ashley) Fritsche. They were outstanding teachers and advisers, and they truly cared about each of their students’ well-being and success. These two have had such an impact on my life and the person I am today, and I can never praise them enough for all that they do.”
Alyssa said her favorite classes were her chemistry classes with Erica Gray and Stubblefield’s business classes.
“Mrs. Gray was my chemistry teacher for two years, and I always loved going to her class,” Alyssa said. “She always challenged me and always made learning feel easy and enjoyable. Mrs. Gray always had a positive attitude and a smile, and I always looked forward to seeing her and learning from her.
“I took several business classes in high school. These were some of my favorite because the content I learned helped prepare me for the real world. My favorite class I took in the business department was Advanced Office Administration. I learned so many valuable lessons that are applicable to real life, and Mrs. Stubblefield always made it interesting and pushed me to do my best work.”
Alyssa moved to Lexington last week and started classes on Monday. She said things have mostly gone well so far and all the students seem to be compliant with the requirement of wearing masks everywhere on campus.
“At UK, I am an exploratory student in the College of Health Sciences,” she said. “I’ve always known I wanted to pursue a degree in a medical field, and I’ve always known that my purpose in life is to serve others. I feel like this year as an exploratory health sciences student will help me discover what career I will love and excel in, and I know being at UK will really help lead me down the path to a successful and fulfilling life.”
