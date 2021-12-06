According to the Calloway County Schools Facebook page, district schools will be closed today (Monday, Dec. 6) due to storm damage and power outages. It will not be a non-traditional instruction (NTI) day.
Murray Independent School District facilities are scheduled as normal.
As of 6 a.m., West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation’s Facebook page said, “We have 39 separate outages affecting 7,283 members. We have brought in all available crews to begin restore
service and they are working throughout the service area, starting with the largest outages first, which is the most efficient way to work when damage is widespread. In addition to problems with the WKRECC distribution system, we also have a transmission outage, affecting the Pilot Oak substation. While waiting for TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) to make repairs, we are also working on possible alternate feed options for the sub. That is also why we have fewer crews assigned to Graves County. We have to get the transmission restored so we can identify where we have local problems. Thanks again for your patience.”
At 4:30 a.m., WKRECC said it had 43 separate outages affecting about 9,145 members. This company said it would be updating its information throughout the day as the numbers change.
