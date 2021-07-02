MURRAY — The July 4 holiday is meant for being well, explosive in nature.
After all, the holiday was created to celebrate what became the United States freeing itself from Great Britain’s rule in 1776. To do this required much gunfire and the booms of cannons, which fireworks are meant to emulate, particularly at large, extravagant displays, such as the one that will happen Sunday night in Murray.
At the same time, others will invariably have their own versions of such shows of power and color, though on a much smaller scale. However, some of these fireworks can pack quite a wallop in their own right, even to the point of disturbing the peace.
And when that happens, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said residents have the option of calling law enforcement.
“And we actually expect that this time of year,” Wiggins said this week, ahead of the anticipated explosion of residential fireworks shows this weekend. “And we are prepared to answer any calls we might get.”
Wiggins also said the city’s Code of Ordinances addresses this exact issue.
Ordinance 99.03 states that “the use of fireworks or other explosives so as to be unreasonably loud, raucous, jarring, disturbing or a nuisance to persons of reasonable sensitivities within the area of audibility is unlawful.” This would seem to apply to powerful aerial fireworks that produce large flashes and loud booms, not necessarily low-scale firecrackers or Roman candles.
However, Wiggins also said that anyone who wishes to use such larger-scale explosives within the city probably needs to do nothing more than examine the surroundings.
“Kentucky state law (KRS 227.715) and City of Murray ordinance (Section 92.70) state that no aerial fireworks can be ignited by any individual under the age of 18 and cannot be set off within 200 feet of any structure, vehicle, or any person. When using any type of ground or hand-held sparkler fireworks, any person under 18 must be supervised by an adult and not ignited within 50 feet of any structure or vehicle,” Wiggins said, adding that while the city does not have a time limit as to when fireworks should stop being used at night, if a neighbor is bothered by something happening at, say, 11:30 or midnight, and the noise is unbearable, the ordinance applies and a call to MPD will receive a response.
•••
Sometimes, it is not people who are having issues with the noise. In some cases, homeowners may be calling on behalf of a resident that cannot pick up a phone and complain — a pet.
Humane Society of Calloway County Executive Director Kathy Hodge said Thursday that this weekend is usually a time that is very hard on animals, particularly dogs, who sometimes literally try to run away from the noise.
“I have spent many years on July 4 doing nothing but fielding (Facebook or text) messages related to lost and found dogs,” Hodge said of how dogs may seem OK with the noise one minute, then, without warning, change. “So many of them are from people who say, ‘My dog was in an outside pen and had never gotten out of the pen before and it had never been a problem before. I’d never had to think anything about it.’ It’s a tragic thing and so sad and, now, the owners are worried because they have no history with how to deal with it or know where the dog might have gone.”
Hodge said, for outside dogs, wintertime rules probably should apply.
“You need to get them inside. Get them into a garage or on into the house, some sort of environment where they can’t get out,” she said.
However, there are some cases where just indoor shelter may not be enough as Hodge said dogs’ hearing is much more sensitive than that of humans. Hodge suggested moving a dog into a room where the air conditioning system can dampen outside noise or a room where a radio or television can also help mask what is happening outside. She also said special treats and toys can provide a soothing distraction.
Hodge strongly suggests not taking dogs to public displays or backyard shows, for that matter. She also said a discussion with a veterinarian might not be a bad idea and can result in some light sedatives being made available for the situation.
Also, if a vet cannot be consulted, there is a home remedy that has been proven to work in a pinch.
“If you’ve got a T-shirt that might could fit a little tight on them (usually for a child’s size), that does seem to help a lot of dogs,” she said, noting that this could be a substitution for what is known as a Thundershirt, which is designed to give dogs a feel of being snuggled and lowers anxiety.
Hodge said owners need to watch for signs of potential anxiety. These include obvious actions such as shaking and heavy panting, as well as continuous pacing, even inside. She said less obvious signs include continuous yawning and licking of lips.
Finally, Hodge said, as this weekend approaches, it may not be a bad idea to make sure a dog’s microchip information is updated. If this cannot be handled quickly, she suggested using a pen or marker to write a phone number on the animal’s collar.
