MURRAY — The Bureau of Land Management will be hosting a wild horse and burro adoption this weekend at the Bill Cherry Expo Center in Murray.
The endeavor takes wild horses and burros found in the western parts of the country and finds appropriate homes for the animals. Shayne Banks with BLM said that there is an application process for people to go through if they wish to adopt.
“Basically, we bring wild horses that have been gathered from public lands in the western U.S. and we offer them up to individuals across the country that can give them good homes,” Banks said. “There is an application that they have to fill out because we do want to make sure that all the horses and burros go to good homes.
“Most of the application asks about the facilities that the individual has to put the animals in when they take them home. We also have the Adoption Incentive Program (AIP) that will reimburse adopters $1,000 for adopting a wild horse. They get $500 within the first 60 days of adoption and the remaining $500 after title (a year).”
About 70 wild horses and burros that have been gathered from public rangelands in western states will be available for sale or adoption on Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. The gates will open at 8 a.m. Friday for the public to view all of the animals available for the event.
In a press release from the BLM, more information about the incentive program was provided.
“As part of the BLM’s effort to find good homes for wild horses and burros removed from public lands, the agency recently began offering new financial incentives to encourage qualified people to adopt one or more of the animals. The Adoption Incentive Program (AIP) is part an effort to confront a growing over-population of wild horses and burros on fragile rangelands and in off-range holding facilities, which cost taxpayers nearly $50 million every year to maintain,” the release says. “Through AIP, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal, which normally occurs one year from the adoption date. The incentive is available for all untrained animals that are eligible for adoption. Adopters will just pay a minimum $25 adoption fee per animal.”
The release said adopters and buyers must be at least 18 years old, and be able to verify they can provide access for the animal to feed, water, and adequate shelter. Animals that are adopted or purchased must be transported from the event site in an approved trailer.
The release also said horses and burros that are over 10 years old, or younger animals that have been offered for adoption three times, may be sold to qualified buyers. Inquire with onsite BLM staff to learn which animals at this event may be eligible. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animal on the day of the event, however, adopters will receive title for their animal in one year if all terms and conditions of the adoption have been met during that time.
Banks said that this event has been held in Murray before, and that BLM is excited to return to the area.
“We have held the event in Murray before — it has been a few years — and we are excited to be back,” he said.
