MURRAY – Wildfire hazard season in Kentucky officially begins tomorrow, and residents are urged to abide by state and local regulations regarding outdoor burning.

A news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland, or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. The restrictions are meant to help prevent wildfires and are in effect every fall from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 and every spring from Feb. 15 to April 30.