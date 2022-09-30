MURRAY – Wildfire hazard season in Kentucky officially begins tomorrow, and residents are urged to abide by state and local regulations regarding outdoor burning.
A news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland, or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. The restrictions are meant to help prevent wildfires and are in effect every fall from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 and every spring from Feb. 15 to April 30.
“With regions of the Commonwealth recovering from flooding damage, it is especially important that all Kentuckians be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors,” Beshear said. “Think of others so that we can all be safe.”
In addition to the state law, the City of Murray has its own fire prevention ordinances. Chapter 92 of the city’s Code of Ordinances includes regulations for open burning, and sets the same date range as the state for spring and fall seasonal restrictions.
“During the fire hazard seasons, even though the precautions required by KRS 149.375 shall have been taken, it shall be unlawful for any person to set fire to, or to procure another to set fire to, any flammable material capable of spreading fire, except between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., prevailing local time, or when the ground is covered with snow,” the city ordinance reads.
“Obviously, we have our own open burning ordinance within the city, and there’s guidelines within the ordinance that we follow,” said Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto. “Generally speaking, (there are several) things that affect the potential for fire danger with wildfires. The higher the wind is, the more concerned you get for fires spreading. The lower humidity also brings about a greater risk for brush fires to occur. But within the city limits, we typically have more limited exposure than the more rural areas within the county. It’s obviously something we’re concerned about, but not overly concerned, like some jurisdictions might be.”
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan could not be reached for comment Thursday.
“With Kentuckians heavily impacted by natural disasters over the last nine months, the division will continue to work hard to protect our fellow citizens and wildlife,” said Kentucky State Forester and Director of the Division of Forestry Brandon Howard in the state news release. “We ask that if debris burning occurs, take proper precautions to prevent fires from escaping and becoming wildfires.”
“The Division of Forestry responds to more than 1,000 wildfires annually across the state,” the release said. “Studies show that 99% of all wildfires in Kentucky are from human activity. Arsonists start over half of the wildfires, and the second leading cause is debris fires that escape. If a fire escapes from the burning of debris, immediately contact the nearest Division of Forestry field office, or the local fire department.”
The state recommends the following preventative steps:
• Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and during times of dry, windy conditions.
• Create a defensible space around homes by removing leaves, debris and firewood to ensure access for safety personnel and equipment in rural or isolated areas.
• Report suspicious acts of arson to the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.
• Contact your local fire department or county judge-executive’s office for questions regarding local burn bans. Residents should call the Division for Air Quality at 1-888-BURN-LAW to learn about other specific regulations before burning anything.
