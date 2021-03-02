MURRAY — As the 12th Western Kentucky Polar Plunge gets closer to its scheduled date of Saturday, Calloway Countian Chuck Williams once again is having a strong showing when it comes to fundraising.
At last check, Williams, who is a coach for the Murray Rockets Special Olympics program, one of two organizations that officially serve as hosts of the event to benefit Special Olympics Kentucky, had raised about $11,500. The four-time-defending individual fundraising champion of the event, Williams said this year is far out-performing his previous efforts.
“I’m excited and I’m blessed beyond measure and absolutely thrilled, of course,” Williams said over the weekend. “This is, by far, the most I’ve raised, probably by a good $4,000-plus and I am thrilled that we’ve got some incredibly considerate and generous folks that I am glad to call friends in Murray and Calloway County.”
Williams said his love for Special Olympics has come natural. He said numerous family members have been special education teachers over the years, meaning he himself was around many students facing intellectual challenges.
However, he was able to take his place beside his family members when he decided to change his career, going from radio and television to pursuing and earning a master’s degree in special education.
“So I guess it has always been a little bit of a calling for me,” he said. “So the timing was good for me to make a career change and I guess I also had kind of regretted not going the education route in college the first time and this program (at Murray State University) afforded me the opportunity to do that.”
He taught special education for several years in the Murray Independent School District. It was in 2007 that he joined Murray Rockets coordinator Laura Miller as a coach. They both leaped into the Ohio River at Owensboro in 2009 during the first Polar Plunge event in the western part of Kentucky. A year later, he and Miller helped organize the first Plunge in the far-western part of the state.
Saturday’s 12th renewal of the event that literally gives participants the chance to jump in a lake during the coldest season of every year is set for 10:30 a.m. at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville. However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is going to be quite different in more ways than one.
Laura Miller, who coordinates the Murray Rockets program and the Western Kentucky Plunge, said this year’s event has set a lower fundraising goal —$45,000 — as opposed to its usual target of $100,000. Its high-water mark was set in 2014 when the event exploded to a record $113,000-plus.
Miller said, as of last week, about 122 participants have registered. Most of them are choosing to do two of the three events offered, which include a 5K road race and two versions of the plunge itself, traditional jump from a boat dock or running into Kentucky Lake’s chilly waters from the area known as the Old Beach.
“Honestly, for a pandemic year, we had no idea what to expect,” she said, adding that the $45,000 goal was close to being reached last week, giving her hope that it can be exceeded by a wide margin. “Our participation numbers in the last couple of weeks have dropped just a little bit and I think that may have been because of the weather we had a few days ago (three consecutive winter storms in about a seven-day period). So hopefully, we can get a few more in between now and Saturday.”
Anyone wishing to participate can go online at www.soky.org. The registration fee is $75, which means that amount is what has to be raised in order to qualify as a participant. Miller also said a new, what she called a personal plunge option, has been made available this year that gives anyone who does not wish to jump into Kentucky Lake the chance to still be part of the event by engaging in an at-home activity. This is similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge several years ago that raised millions of dollars in the fight against Lou Gehrig’s Disease in which individuals and groups, even athletics teams, filmed themselves submitting to having ice water dumped on them.
That requires the same $75 entry fee.
However, there is another portion of the event that cannot be part of this year’s festivities and it is one that Miller said it still very hard for her to accept.
“The athletes themselves won’t be center stage this time,” she said of how the pandemic has taken away the popular opening ceremony that traditionally creates a highly-charged atmosphere at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center and features Special Olympics athletes from several areas, including hosts Murray and Marshall County.
“This time, we’re not actually having an opening ceremony. What we’re doing is going to be pre-recorded with maybe a couple of our athletes. We’re also going to have (co-emcees of the past few years) The Bear on the Air (longtime western Kentucky radio personality) and Stephanie Martinez-Miller (the former morning anchor for WPSD-TV in Paducah, who actually made numerous leaps in the water for this event) and they will have recorded statements.
“Hopefully, people will be able to click on a link (on the Western Kentucky Plunge Facebook page) and we’ll have that posted between 10 and 10:15 that morning. Then, at 10:30, we’ll begin the race and have the ones that chose to only do the plunge do their things simultaneously.”
Miller said, based on the plan submitted both to the Marshall County Health Department and Kentucky Board or Health, a large crowd is not what organizers as seeking at the plunge area. She said the goal is for the audience to consist mainly of immediate family members, all of whom must wear face masks and socially distance at least 6 feet from others.
Miller also said precautions for participants will include having them maintain wearing their masks until just before they jump into the water. She also said replacement masks will be available in case participants lose their masks or the masks become wet.
In addition, the changing tents for participants to enter and discard their wet clothes in exchange for dry garments will be sanitized each time a participant exits.
