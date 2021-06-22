MURRAY — A fire inside a medical supply room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital caused a few nervous moments, but little else Monday morning.
Hospital Chief Operations Officer John Wilson said the small fire was quickly extinguished after the facility’s alarm system alerted staff at 9:15 a.m. The system pinpointed that the area of concern was a medical supply room on the fourth floor of the hospital’s South Tower.
“One of our service staff was able to grab a fire extinguisher and took care of it before it could really spread too much,” Wilson said, crediting the hospital’s alarm system with allowing the fire to be located quickly without personnel having to search for it.
“This is why we do drills and prepare so much and everything worked really well today. We had the fire alarm go off and that alerted the entire hospital to the fact that we indeed had a Code Red situation underway, and our people were able to find the fire almost immediately and use the fire extinguisher. We did have to move some patients and there was a pretty good amount of smoke that we’re having to clean up, but nobody was in any real danger from this.”
He said the fire was away from patients’ rooms. He said other accommodations were arranged for patients on the fourth floor.
Wilson said the fire was out before units with the Murray Fire Department arrived on the scene. Wilson said the fire started inside a container used to store used needles (known as “sharps”) for medical procedures.
“And we honestly do not know how a fire could have started inside one of those,” he said, adding that the fire never emerged past the sharps box. “So we have the authorities looking at it and maybe they’ll determine something from their investigation.”
City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the box had been moved outside the South Tower by the time firefighters arrived. He said Fire Marshal Greg Molinar investigated and, while the cause remains undetermined, nothing malicious is believed to be involved.
Wilson said he has been involved with hospital administration for the past 20 years.
“And this is the first time the place I’m at has ever had a fire,” he said. “Everyone did a good job, though. We’re real fortunate that this one turned out the way it did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.