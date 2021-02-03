The driveway is now my personal competitive ski slope, thanks to this latest dumping of ice-laden snow. There is no need to use skis and poles, or even a flexible flyer; I could just open the door and glide right out and down the hill.
Gusty winds and frigid temperatures greet the morning sun as it emerges against a pearl-grey sky. The Colorado Rockies hold no candle to the piles of rigid moguls formed along the sidewalks – our shrubs disguised in heavy froth.
The brilliant white carpet that is the front yard, allows this infrequent display of nature, and reminds me of God’s creative handiwork. Cloven hoof marks show the way to where the deer slept last night. I gaze upon the deck and see tiny tracks left along the handrail from the robin, finch, or cardinal as they sought shelter from the overnight storm.
A quick glance across the back yard reveals a lone trail of paw prints from a neighbor’s dog, or maybe it was a coyote or perhaps a red fox. Feisty gray squirrels race one another out in the woods, up and down, and all around.
This rare accumulated snow provides me the opportunity to slow down, relax and marvel at my surroundings. Rather than hurriedly pouring a cup of Joe on the go, I sit, leisurely, at the kitchen table. The fragrance of coffee lingers with its soothing warmth as I sip from my favorite blue pottery mug. Which suddenly reminds me of school days when school was out because of the snow, and mom would make hot chocolate with marshmallows floating on top.
And then it hits me – what a perfect day to read!
During my childhood on snowy days like this, I could work a puzzle or read to my heart’s content. Yes, reading became my passion as soon as I learned to pick out words and string them together from the “Dick and Jane” children’s book series.
Early on, Daddy read bedtime Bible stories to my brother and me, bringing to life the heroics of David as he fought Goliath, and the miracles of Jesus like the one where he shared a meal with the 5,000 people who crowded around to hear him preach, with help from the boy with five barley loaves and two fishes.
Then, my first-grade teacher at Kirksey Elementary School, Lilly Farris, read to us at naptime each day. “Little House on the Prairie,” the pioneer tale by Laura Ingalls Wilder, was one of my favorites. In grade school, I was introduced to My Weekly Reader and the Murray-Calloway County Library’s bookmobile. Each of these brought the world directly to me and my active imagination.
New words were a treat as I learned their meaning and how to spell them. From “Lassie” and “The Black Stallion” to “The Bobbsey Twins,” intriguing plots, strong characters and descriptive narrative intrigued me. As I matured, I discovered Jessie Stuart’s books. His “Come to My Tomorrow Land” and “Old Ben” proved to be choice selections.
While the classics like “Little Women,” “Pride and Prejudice” and “Great Expectations” were introduced to me and my classmates during high school, I was drawn to humor or books that drew me in and took me to another place or time. Irma Bombeck’s “The Grass ls Always Greener over the Septic Tank” brought a smile, while mysteries like “The Bermuda Triangle” and epic historic novels such as “Roots” were mesmerizing.
Recalling all these treasured publications draws me to my bookshelves on this blustery winter day. I think I’ll just pour another cup of brew and pull on a pair of woolen socks. For a brief respite this February morning, the drab brown grass and gloomy, barren trees are gone, replaced by a sparkling, frozen blanket and a canopy of crystallized branches. I am Rapunzel in a winter castle, nestled comfortably in my own fairyland, with a book in hand.
Bobbie Smith Bryant is a native of Calloway County. She currently serves as a Community and Economic Development Advisor for the Kentucky League of Cities. She is passionate about western Kentucky and is currently working on a commemorative history to celebrate the 2022 Calloway County Bicentennial. For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.