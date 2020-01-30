MURRAY — As cooler temperatures arrive in winter months, Kentucky health officials are reminding residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Department for Public Health (DPH), within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), issued a press release recently reminding residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning (CO).
“Carbon monoxide poisonings are more likely during colder weather, so it is very important that Kentucky residents make sure their heating sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order,” said Rebecca Gillis, director of the DPH Division of Public Health Protection and Safety in the release.
According to the release, Kentucky law has required CO detectors in newly constructed one and two-family dwellings, townhomes less than three stories, apartment buildings, dormitories, adult/child care facilities and assisted living facilities which contain a fuel-burning appliance or attached garage since 2011.
According to information from the Kentucky Environmental Public Health Tracking Program, CO poisoning sends more than 200 people to the emergency room every year. Data from the National Environmental Public Health Tracking Program says an average of 17 Kentuckians die every year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning. These deaths and trips to the emergency room for carbon monoxide poisoning are preventable when people are prepared.
City of Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar said CO detectors can be found at any local hardware store. Those detectors should be placed in the same locations as normal smoke detectors throughout a home, he said.
“If you use any kind of heating oil, that will produce carbon monoxide,” Molinar said. “Natural gas or propane fired heating equipment, furnaces or stoves or gas-fired water heaters; those are typically the most common sources for carbon monoxide. Anything that is either natural gas or propane gas fired are sources of carbon monoxide.”
Molinar said this included natural gas fireplaces, or even wood burning fireplaces.
Officials at DPH strongly encourage residents to follow these guidelines below to prevent injury, illness or death:
• Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. Be sure to replace the batteries in your detector yearly and push the “Test” button to make certain it is working properly. Replace your detector every five years or according to manufacturer’s instructions.
• Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually. Hire a professional to make sure it is functionally sound and vents properly outside the home.
• Never run a gasoline or propane heater or grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or in an unventilated garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, RVs, hunting blinds and boats with enclosed cabins.
• Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20-25 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or right next to windows or doors.
• Never run a car in an enclosed space. If a vehicle is running, you must have a door open to the outside.
At high levels, carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes. Symptoms of overexposure to carbon monoxide include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and confusion. If you suspect you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911.
More information about carbon monoxide poisoning can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/co/default.htm and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/464.pdf.
