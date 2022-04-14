MURRAY - David Wischer, an assistant professor of Digital and Print Media at the University of Kentucky, is debuting his art on Thursday, April 14, at 11 a.m. in the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building at Murray State University.
Wischer’s work involves the intermingling of printmaking, video, sound and animation. These pieces mix specific humorous nostalgia and social commentary. Wischer’s work of prints and video pieces involve inside jokes for the generation who grew up before the era of social media in the 80s and 90s.
“There’s always these paradoxes in my work about reality and delusion. I use a lot of pop culture imagery that I swiped from advertisements. I want them to blur the line between what’s real and what isn’t.” said Wischer.
The images are a fusion of borrowed images, where the viewer might be intrigued by some pieces and confused by others.
“A lot of my work is about photo manipulation and photoshopping in media and advertising,” he said. “They’re a little ridiculous, like- what if JFK were donuts? What if Micheal Jackson was corn? What if Princess Diana was fish and chips? What if Elvis was Skittles?”
Wischer’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, and he has been included in many private and public collections.
Wischer said, “One of the pieces I’ll show in my talk is in a whole series of animations. Every print is a frame of the animation. But it’s a mixture of reality - you’ll see the O.J. Simpson White Bronco chase to clips of infomercials.”
Wischer conjoins the parts of pop culture and reality which are beyond absurd. When he puts them together in his pieces it makes you question what you regularly consume in social media and you wonder how it affects your reality.
“I expect my work to confuse people, but there’s a relationship (to confusion) that we’ll see. Everyday I’m confused by seeing two images next to each other on Twitter,” Wischer said. “For instance, a picture of the war in Ukraine next to somebody’s dog. It creates a very strange juxtaposition. That, in a print, creates the same level of confusion.”
David Wischer was born in Henderson. He received his B.F.A. in Graphic Design from Northern Kentucky University and his M.F.A. in Fine Art from Purdue University. His work has recently been exhibited at the Center for Book Arts in New York, the Four Rivers Print Biennial at Southern Illinois University, and International Print Center New York.
