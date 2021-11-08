MURRAY – The Wisconsin man who was arrested earlier this year after allegedly calling in a shooting report and bomb threat to Murray High School is now facing a new charge of harassing communications.
A Murray Police Department news release said the department began investigating a case of harassing communication after Kya Nelson, 20, of Racine, Wisconsin, allegedly sent a disturbing text to a Murray resident. The person reported the incident to police, and detectives were able to track the text message back to Nelson, MPD said. Nelson was then charged with one count of harassing communications.
In January, MPD detectives traveled to Racine to arrest Nelson and charge him with with three counts of terroristic threatening. On Jan. 25, emergency personnel rushed to the MHS campus after receiving a call reporting an active shooter. One day later, another call reported that bombs had been planted at the campus, which subsequently led to classes being dismissed for the day.
MPD said it would like to remind the public that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.