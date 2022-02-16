MURRAY – The Wisconsin man accused of causing two evacuations of Murray High School last year with shooting and bomb threats pleaded guilty Tuesday to several terroristic threatening charges.
Appearing in Calloway Circuit Court via videoconference from the Calloway County Jail, Kya Christian Nelson, 20, of Racine, Wisconsin pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree, which are Class D felonies, and one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree, a Class C felony.
Nelson was charged by the Murray Police Department after making phone calls to MPD dispatch on the morning of Jan. 26, 2021, to report an active shooting at the campus. The call triggered a response from MPD and multiple other Murray and Calloway County emergency agencies before it was eventually determined that there had not been any shooting. The next day, a bomb threat was received, and once again, law enforcement found nothing.
On Jan. 29, 2021, MPD filed charges against Nelson as MPD’s Sgt. Angel Clere and Detective Justin Swope traveled to Racine to arrest Nelson at his home. He eventually waived extradition to Kentucky and has been incarcerated at the Calloway jail since then.
Following the plea agreement procedure, Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson went through the list of the rights Nelson had willingly given up, including the right to stand trial. Nelson’s attorney, Donald Thomas, told Jameson that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had an extensive record of Nelson’s mental health issues, but Nelson had been declared competent to stand trial before Thomas took over his case.
“He’s been cognizant of everything we’ve done,” Thomas said.
Jameson said the recommended sentence for the two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening is each five years, while the first-degree charge carries a recommended sentence of seven years. If the recommended sentences are followed, they would be served concurrently, totaling seven years in prison. Jameson scheduled Nelson’s sentencing hearing for 1:30 p.m. March 15.
The case of Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, who is accused of murdering 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend in March 2021, was also on Tuesday’s Circuit Court docket. He also faces charges of theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence.
Sotomayor was arrested by Kentucky State Police about 24 hours after Townsend’s body was discovered by a passerby on Fox Road about four miles southeast of Murray, and an autopsy examination in Madisonville determined that she had died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Sotomayor is being represented by public defender Shannon Powers, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen told Jameson he was fine with Powers’ suggestion of holding the next status hearing on March 15.
“We do not have an agreement, your honor,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen. “Mr. Powers sent a message in court suggesting March 15 for a plea or (to set a trial date). Discovery has been provided and an offer has been provided, so I think on March 15, we would be ready to either enter a plea or set the trial.”
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven not guilty in a court of law.
