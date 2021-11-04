MURRAY – As candidates began coming into the Calloway County Clerk’s Office to file their paperwork on Wednesday, the 2022 election cycle has officially begun.
Wednesday was the first day for anyone wishing to run for office in Kentucky to file, and the filing deadline is set for 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Although there wasn’t necessarily a rush of candidates streaming through the County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday, County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said four candidates were there to file when the doors opened at 8 a.m., and five more candidates filed before the end of the day. The first four to file were Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight (Republican), Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator Nicki McMillen-Crouch (Democrat), Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland (D) and District 2 Magistrate Larry Crutcher (R).
Former Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Danny Williams (D) also filed to run for county sheriff. Murray Mayor Bob Rogers filed for re-election in the city’s non-partisan mayoral race, and Clif Darnell filed to challenge him in that race. Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes (R) filed for re-election, and 5th District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R) filed her papers in Frankfort to run for re-election. District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister (R) filed to run for re-election, as did Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud.
Kentucky has closed party primaries, which means that only members of a particular party may vote in that party’s primary elections and must be registered as a member of that party before the end of the prior year. Voter registration cards can be delivered in person to the County Clerk’s Office before the Dec. 31 deadline, and cards may also be mailed. However, Faulkner said the cards must be postmarked on or before Dec. 31, and changes will be considered as received before the deadline. Those who would prefer to change their party registration online may utilize govoteky.com to view their current registration status, register to vote, update an address, name or party affiliation.
“Right now, the big thing (for the public to remember) is the filing deadline and for people to know about the primary election,” Faulkner said. “It’s all about your party in the primary election, and that’s who you can vote for. We have such a huge problem with that on election day. Many people want to vote for someone, but they’re registered as a different party, and they can’t do that.
“Also, I feel like we’ve had enough people move in from different states that I want to remind them that Kentucky might do this primary differently from other places. I couldn’t tell you (exactly what those differences might be because) I keep up with this state, and going from there, I would hate to even speculate.”
Faulkner said that in accordance with KRS 116.055, any voter who wishes to vote in the May 17, 2022, primary election must be registered as a member of the party of their choice on or before Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. However, Faulkner said the County Clerk’s Office is usually closed on New Year’s Eve, and this year, it will be closed that day to install computer programming updates. Because of this, Calloway County voters will need to change their registration before her office closes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, she said.
Anyone with questions may call the County Clerk’s Office at 270-753-3923 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
