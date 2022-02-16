FULTON COUNTY – After federal and state authorities on Monday announced a case of avian influenza detected in Fulton County, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is warning area farmers to closely watch their poultry livestock for signs of anything wrong.
A KDA news release said that on Friday, Feb. 11, a commercial chicken operation in Fulton County alerted the department of an increase in poultry deaths. Initial testing was done at Murray State University’s Breathitt Veterinary Center in Hopkinsville, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples from the commercial chicken operation. The Breathitt lab also obtained a “non-negative” test result on the samples from a Webster County turkey flock, and the NVSL is still working to confirm that case. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys.
“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is working closely with animal health officials at both the federal and state government to contain these incidents of avian influenza,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the commonwealth is a top priority of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. We encourage everyone to visit kyagr.com/HPAI for additional information and updates as they come.”
“We are working diligently to prevent this virus from spreading to other poultry premises,” said Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. “We have activated our Avian Influenza response plan and are in active communication with state, federal, and industry partners.”
Sean Southard, KDA’s director of public affairs, told the Ledger & Times Tuesday that KDA is closely monitoring the Fulton County site to try to prevent any possible spread. He also encouraged anyone in the poultry industry to pay close attention to their animals and sign up for updates at kyagr.com/HPAI.
“We did detect highly pathogenic avian influenza in Fulton County, and we have a 10-kilometer radius that we are using there from the premises to increase surveillance and testing,” Southard said. “The No. 1 thing we need producers to do, whether they are in a commercial poultry industry setting or in a backyard or pasture-raised setting, is to make sure that they are monitoring their birds and looking for the signs of avian influenza.”
With H5N1 being a respiratory disease, Southard said the tell-tale signs include a lack of energy or appetite and a significant decrease in water consumption. It is highly contagious amongst birds both in the wild and the agricultural sector, he said. If they notice any signs, they are encouraged to call the USDA hotline at 1-866-536-7593.
“Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk, so poultry and eggs are safe to eat if handled and cooked properly,” Southard said. “But at the same time, we want to make sure we’re preventing the spread of this avian influenza so it doesn’t spread to other birds.”
The KDA release said the surveillance zone in Fulton County dips into Obion County in Tennessee due to Fulton County’s location on the border of the state line. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is coordinating with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture on the incident response.
Indiana also reported a case of HPAI in a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County last week, the KDA said. It was the first case in a commercial flock in the United States since 2020. In USDA’s notification announcing HPAI in Kentucky, the federal agency also announced identification of the virus in a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia. Low pathogenic avian influenza was last identified in commercial flocks in Kentucky in 2017.
Matt Chadwick, agriculture agent with the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service, said that while his office doesn’t deal directly with KDA and USDA matters like this, local farmers will be keeping an eye on the situation in case it spreads beyond Fulton County to Calloway County.
“We’re still just kind of in a waiting game right now,” he said. “Obviously, it’s concerning to anyone who has a significant number of chickens.”
According to KDA, Kentucky’s poultry industry ranks seventh in the nation for broiler production. In 2020, Kentucky’s production from boilers and eggs brought in an economic impact of $856 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.