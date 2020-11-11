MURRAY — Tuesday afternoon. the members of the Calloway County Board of Elections took their final step in the just-completed 2020 general election by signing their names to a document officially certifying the county’s results.
The last ballots were tabulated Friday afternoon when just 13 mail-in ballots that were postmarked last Tuesday, Nov. 3, were received. That documentation was sent to the Kentucky Board of Elections Office in Frankfort.
Tuesday was also when the board made its customary review of the election sheriffs’ reports, which was a considerably quicker process than in past years. With an executive order of both Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams asking counties to trim their precinct numbers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Calloway’s usual total of 23 was sliced to just four on the day of the election.
No major issues were detected in those assessments, but Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner, who also is the chair of the board, said that she did hear of some problems that will need to be addressed before the next election, which is set for 2022.
“We need to remind people of different things, like what position they’re in, what they need to take care of, what they can handle with ballots and voters. We just need to go over that again,” Faulkner said. “We got different calls about different things (at the clerk’s office), but no problems with voter fraud or voter oppression, just little things about what poll workers can do and how to handle a ballot and a spoiled ballot, any ongoing machine issue. Our next school will be in 2022, so these are things we’re going to have to go over.”
Once again, as she has throughout this election season, Faulkner praised the county team for their efforts as the county recorded a strong 55% voter turnout.
Then, the board turned its attention to the future when it comes to voting machines. Faulkner told the board about a grant for which the county government applied and was approved recently for $235,000 that must be used before the end of the year. The grant is from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which has pumped millions of dollars into election programs across the nation as part of a COVID-19 response program.
“So, what happened is, originally, the county applied for this grant to help out with obtaining PPE and other things the grant is specifically for. Then we found that some other counties had received more money and used it to get new voter machines for their counties, so the (Calloway County Judge-Executive’s Office) went and asked for additional money too to fund (new machines in Calloway), and they did send additional money,” Faulkner said.
“The only problem is the grant money has to be spent by the end of the year. Now, it seems too good to be true and I keep wondering, ‘They’re going to come back and say we should’ve spent it before the election,’ but, to my knowledge, other counties have not used their money before the election.”
Through the CTCL program, Faulkner said Calloway has a chance to use its allotment to take advantage of a bid for new machines by next week, Nov. 18. She said specs are already in place and the new machines could be in Calloway’s hands by the end of the year.
Faulkner said the machines Calloway is currently using have about 15 years of use on them, which is right at their limit. She also said that neighboring Marshall County had a situation arise about two years ago where their machines, which also had reached their limit, malfunctioned just before an election. New machines were purchased, the same Verity model that Calloway is considering, and Faulkner told the board that Calloway Deputy Clerk Lynn Paschall has told her that Marshall officials are very pleased with the performance of those machines so far.
