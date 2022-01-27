MURRAY – Tax season has begun early this year due to an Internal Revenue Service backlog, and, as always, filers are advised that the fastest and most efficient way to get their refunds is to file electronically.
The IRS began accepting and processing 2021 tax returns on Monday, which is 17 days earlier than last tax season’s late start of Feb. 12, USA Today reported. For most people, the deadline to file 2021 income tax returns is Monday, April 18, which is three days later than the usual April 15 deadline.
According to the Associated Press, the IRS is blaming a worker shortage, an enormous workload from administering pandemic-related programs and stalled legislation that would have given the agency billions of dollars for more expeditiously processing returns this year. Nathan Crafton, a Certified Public Account with Pierce Keller & Associates, acknowledged that Jan. 24 is quite an early start date, especially considering most people probably don’t have all the forms they need to file yet.
“The IRS has cautioned everyone, and their PR department has been in full force, that they’re way behind,” Crafton said. “They’ve basically been emphasizing patience, and in doing so, they’ve been trying to get people needing refunds to file early. The biggest issue with our office with early filing is whether the forms are already in, and whether the forms are even final. I’m not even sure Congress has officially approved all the forms yet; they like to drag their feet a little bit.
“I don’t anticipate much changing. Last year, we had several changes that came in the middle of tax season, so we’re going to have to do a lot of backtracking on the 2020 returns just to make sure there’s nothing we need to file there to make things better for our clients. Because when the tax law changes in the middle of tax season, it’s a big mess. We’re starting to see information flow in piece by piece, but we are a little cautious about getting everything in ready to file.”
Crafton said CPAs will be dealing with several new variables this year, including the stimulus payments from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Child Tax Credits that were in effect for the last six months of 2021. He said the IRS mailed out forms last year to households with children that listed all the details about the Child Tax Credit payments, so people will need to bring those in with their W-2s and other tax documents when filing.
Crafton said it is common these days for children of divorced parents to be counted as dependents of different parents from year to year, so the Child Tax Credit could complicate those tax return filings a bit.
“Occasionally, we have kids that go back and forth between mother and father year by year, and the early payments for the child credits were based on the 2020 return,” Crafton said. “So if that kid jumps from the 2020 return on the mother’s (side) and then in 2021, they’re with the father, technically the mother wasn’t entitled to that (Child Tax Credit) because it was a 2021 pre-payment. So there’s going to be a whole lot of reconciling and it’s going to make things more confusing than I wish they had to be.”
Crafton said his firm has clients in Mayfield and Graves County, and people who live in areas covered by the recent federal disaster declarations will have until May 16 to file their tax returns. According to USA Today, that includes not just victims of the December tornadoes in Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois, but also people affected by the 2021 Colorado wildfires.
“In the counties impacted by the tornado – you’re looking at Graves County, Marshall County and some of those other areas in that tornado region – they were given an extra month,” Crafton said. “There’s no extension filing required or anything like that.”
Crafton added that employers in those affected areas are still required to send out their W-2 forms by Jan. 31 like everyone else.
“That way, the individuals who want to file can go ahead and file because a lot of those people who were harmed by the tornado are going to need those refunds sooner rather than later,” he said.
Given how backlogged the IRS still is with 2020 returns, all taxpayers are encouraged to file their tax returns electronically and receive their refunds by direct deposit. While this method is encouraged every year for the sake of speediness, it should prove especially important this year. Crafton said, though, that the vast majority of taxpayers file electronically already.
“I would say 99% of ours are all e-filed,” he said. “There are occasionally circumstances when there is an ID theft or a rare situation where the e-file just won’t go through. When that happens, just to make sure we don’t miss the deadline, we do occasionally have to paper-file one. It takes longer, it’s much more of a pain, and as soon as it goes in the mail, we lose record of it. And it could be a year before the IRS opens and records it and processes it.”
