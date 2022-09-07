Johny B. Russell

In this signed photo addressed to Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson, the late MSU alum Johny B. Russell poses next to NASA’s Lunar Roving Vehicle. Russell, who died in 2010, was one of the instrumental designers on the vehicle, often called the “Moon Buggy,” and this photo is now in MSU's archives.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – As NASA continues its plans to launch the Artemis I rocket, several at Murray State University are remembering an alumnus who would have been delighted by the U.S. returning to the moon for the first time in 50 years.

According to LiveScience.com, Artemis I is intended to be the first of two test journeys that will pave the way for a crewed moon landing as early as 2025, which would be humanity’s first trip back to the moon since 1972. The launch date was originally scheduled for Aug. 26, but the weather caused the launch to be scrubbed and moved to Sept. 3. However, that launch was canceled because of an engine leak. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that the rocket’s next launch window will open in early October, but because other missions will be prioritized over Artemis I, the third launch attempt will most likely wait until at least the middle of next month, it was reported. 

