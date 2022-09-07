MURRAY – As NASA continues its plans to launch the Artemis I rocket, several at Murray State University are remembering an alumnus who would have been delighted by the U.S. returning to the moon for the first time in 50 years.
According to LiveScience.com, Artemis I is intended to be the first of two test journeys that will pave the way for a crewed moon landing as early as 2025, which would be humanity’s first trip back to the moon since 1972. The launch date was originally scheduled for Aug. 26, but the weather caused the launch to be scrubbed and moved to Sept. 3. However, that launch was canceled because of an engine leak. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that the rocket’s next launch window will open in early October, but because other missions will be prioritized over Artemis I, the third launch attempt will most likely wait until at least the middle of next month, it was reported.
Speaking about the impending launch last week, Murray State’s interim director of School of Engineering, Dr. Jamie Rogers, said following the news about the mission made him miss Johny B. Russell, a Murray State alum who was one of the instrumental designers of NASA’s Lunar Roving Vehicle – often called the “Moon Buggy” – which was transported to the moon by Apollo 15 in 1971. According to a bio from Murray State, Russell earned his bachelor of science degree in physics and math from Murray State College in 1948, as well as his master of arts in education in 1950. Murray State awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2007, about a year after he had moved back to Murray, where he remained until his death in 2010.
“After getting his master’s degree, he went into the industry as an engineer and ended up at Boeing,” Rogers said. “He had a couple of different jobs at Boeing, but his biggest job he ever got to work on was lead systems engineer. Systems engineers have to see the whole picture, so he was kind of the oversight of the entire project for the Lunar Rover. He was working with Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama and (oversaw) the deployment system for the Lunar Excursion Module … and then the whole design of the rover.”
The Lunar Rover, which resembled a golf cart and seated two, was built in Boeing’s Kent, Washington facility. According to the bio compiled by Murray State, it was equipped with a color television camera that was able to send images back to earth via satellite. Its speed averaged 10 mph, carried four times its weight and had piano-wire mesh-like wheels to negotiate the lunar surface. It first launched with Apollo 15 on July 26, 1971, and was subsequently used on the Apollo 16 and 17 missions.
“Johny told us there were four ever built,” Rogers said. “One is in the Smithsonian, and the other three are still up there on the moon.”
In his retirement, Russell was quite active with the School of Engineering and would sometimes invite its students to his house for dinner, Rogers said. He said he thinks Russell would have been very pleased that humankind is finally heading back to the moon, and he used to frequently comment on how many years had passed since the last mission.
“He used to have 35-millimeter slides, and he brought students over to his house to show them all his slides of different projects he worked on, including that one,” Rogers said. “He had the only picture, we know of, of a woman sitting on the Lunar Rover, because it was a marketing picture. He was really cool and he ended up giving a nice gift to the university, so that supported us. We have a lab down the hall named after him, which supports our senior design projects and stuff like that.”
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said he and the late Jim Carter first met Russell when the late Mancil Vinson, former director of alumni affairs, introduced them. After Russell had expressed a desire to get more involved with his alma mater, Vinson set up a meeting with Jackson, Carter and Dr. Steve Cobb, the former dean of the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology. Jackson said Russell was originally from Hopkins County, and he and his mother had actually moved to Murray when he was a child so he could attend the Murray Training School – where he graduated in 1942 – and the university.
“His late wife, Charlotte, was an MSU alum too,” Jackson said. “After high school graduation, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II before returning to MSU after the war. In 2008, he was honored with the Outstanding Alumnus of Kentucky (OAK) Award, which recognized an alumnus of a Kentucky college or university. We took him to this award ceremony in Lexington to celebrate this statewide recognition. Any time you traveled with Johny, you were going to hear many stories regarding his professional career, including his work with NASA and the development of the moon buggy, along with a joke or two.
“Upon his retirement to Murray, we worked closely with Johny for the next few years and had the opportunity to travel with him and become friends. He was a one-of-a-kind individual with a keen intellect and deep curiosity about all scientific matters, especially space-related topics and greatly valued his education at the former Murray State Training School and Murray State University.”
Besides being an accomplished engineer and scientist, Jackson said Russell was extremely generous and donated his estate to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. where it currently benefits students, faculty and staff in the form of scholarships and funds to support engineering labs and equipment in the Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology. Several scholarships, other endowments and a School of Engineering lab are named in his honor, Jackson said.
“Johny epitomized the greatest generation,” Jackson said. “He was an extremely talented engineer and loved Murray State University and all areas of the sciences and especially the areas of aerospace engineering and space travel. He was a tremendous supporter of education and was regularly giving back as he assisted our students and faculty.
Referring to Russell’s work of the Lunar Rover, Jackson said, “Traveling to the moon and the related engineering work to accomplish this task was one of the most significant scientific events of our lifetime, and our Johny Russell was part of this achievement. He signed and presented me a photograph with the lunar rover, which is in the University’s archives today. Johny had numerous professional achievements while with Boeing and with his contract work with NASA and other federal agencies. He was always extremely proud to tell individuals of the excellent education he received at Murray State University and credited his success to his education here.”
Jackson added, “He would be extremely proud and grateful that we have re-started our space exploration programs. His role, along with other early NASA engineers and scientists, have allowed us to take this new space exploration step today. Johny was a friend to many of us and to Murray State University. We miss him.”
Given how much money Russell donated to Murray State, it’s no surprise that Jennie Rottinghaus, director of development for the Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology and the School of Nursing and Health Professions, got to know him quite well. Like Jackson and Carter, she was also introduced to Russell by Vinson. Rottinghaus said she became quite close with Russell over the years, and she recalled how much he loved meeting with engineering students to discuss their studies and his experiences working on the Lunar Rover.
“They were fascinated with that, and they were so kind to him,” Rottinghaus said. “A lot of times, high school and college kids (aren’t interested in talking to older people they’ve never met before), but he made them feel that he was so interested in what they were doing that it was kind of a two-way street. He developed friendships with them, and he liked to meet the recipients of his scholarships, and they really liked meeting him to be able to say thanks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.