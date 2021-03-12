NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Like so many people, Murray native Olivia Faye’s plans for 2020 were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that the music video for her new single is playing on CMT, the country/pop singer-songwriter is getting recognition from new fans, people in the industry and folks back home.
Faye, 24, is the daughter of Kamille and Robin Floyd of Murray, and has acted and performed music from a young age. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 19 to follow her dream of country stardom, and the video for her new single, “Save My Number,” premiered on CMT last Friday, March 5. She wrote the song with J.T. Hodges and Maks Gabriel, and it is the second single she has released this year, after “Out of My System” in January. While she said there is not yet a full-length album on the horizon, but she will continue to release new singles over the next few months leading up to the release of her debut five-song EP.
“I have gotten so much feedback from so many people,” she said. “I think every person I’ve ever crossed paths with in life has reached out, which is so sweet. It’s doing really well and already opening up quite a few doors for me here in Nashville, just because working with a big company like CMT has really helped me get my foot in the door.”
Faye said the debut of her new video has been a long time coming. Sahil Catra – whom she befriended about five years ago in Nashville during a songwriters workshop before he took up videography – shot it in California toward the end of 2019.
“We filmed it at the end of 2019, and my plan was to put it out in 2020,” she said. “I had my first initial meeting with CMT a little over a year ago, just a few days before the Nashville tornado. I had such a lovely meeting with them, and then life was so scary at that point because that was when the pandemic really started hitting and so many things (were going on), so it obviously threw a wrench in my plans. But here we are a year later from that, and it’s been wonderful to put it out now. If I had put it out a year ago and then all that happened, it might not have done as well as it’s doing and opened the doors that are opening.”
Much of the video takes place on the Malibu beach at magic hour, and Faye said she wanted it to capture the feeling of a fleeting romance. The lyrics reference the southern California sunset, someone stealing her “heart in a day,” having an early flight to catch and not wanting to leave. She told cmt.com it was written in Nashville but inspired by the time in her life when she split her time between Kentucky, Nashville and Los Angeles. She said that after her representatives reached out to an agency to find someone to play her love interest, they ended up casting Corey Brooks from the CBS reality show “Big Brother.”
“Luckily, we reached out to an agency and they suggested Corey, and he was an easy, fun guy to work with,” she said. “And of course, it was so cool that he was on ‘Big Brother,’ so that kind of brings some more traction to the video as well, working with someone who’s an actor and has a good fan base as well. So we lucked out in all the fields.”
Faye is currently scheduled to play at Murray’s Tap 216 on Friday, March 27, and she said she expects she will continue to play semi-regularly there this spring and summer as she has in the past. One of the biggest she has coming up will be in August, when she will open for country legend Travis Tritt at the Hoptown Summer Salute. She said that gig came about because she has kept in touch with former Murray resident Tab Brockman, who is the superintendent for Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation.
“I was so thrilled when he called and asked me to play,” she said. “He didn’t even know (what was coming) because I hadn’t yet released my CMT stuff, so that was kind of icing on the cake for him as well. Since I have some cool stuff going on, it’s the perfect time to go play some big shows with the release of my new music.”
After a year of quarantines and very few live music performances happening anywhere in the country, Faye said she is eager to keep showing audiences what she can do.
“I’m thrilled because I think people need live music now more than ever,” she said.
