MURRAY – Halloween is a time known for candy, fun and costumes for people of all ages but, this was not always the case. The origin of Halloween dates back thousands of years and has a very interesting history.
According to history.com, Halloween started as a Celtic festival of Samhain that was celebrated in present-day Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France on Oct. 31. The kingdoms would celebrate their new year on Nov. 1, which would mark the end of summer and the harvest season and the beginning of winter. The Celt’s associated winter with human death, likely because this would be flu season and vaccines or hygienic practices were unheard of. The Celts believed that on Oct. 31, the veil between the living and dead would open which would allow spirits to return to earth. They believed these sprites would cause harm and destruction.
History.com also said that during this time Samhain Druids, or Celtic priests, built large sacred bonfires that were used for sacrifices to the Celtic deities. During the celebration, the Celts wore costumes and told each other’s fortunes. After the bonfire, the Celts would use the fire to re-light their hearth fires to protect them during the winter.
According to history.com, in 43 A.D. the Roman Empire had conquered the Celtic land and combined their festivals, Feralia and Pomona, with Samhain. Feralia occurred in late Oct. when the Romans commemorate their dead. Pomona was named after the Roman goddess of fruit and trees. Her symbol is the apple and history.com said that explains the history of bobbing for apples that is still practiced today.
In 835 A.D., Pope Gregory the Third changed All Martyrs Day, which was started by Pope Boniface in 609 A.D., and held on May 13, to All Saints Day and moved the date to Nov. 1. In the ninth century, Christianity had spread to the Celtic lands and the festivals merged. Also during this time, the Church made Nov. 2, All Souls’ Day which was to honor the dead. History.com said that many believe this was to replace Samhain with a church-sanctioned holiday. During All Souls’ Day, also called All-Hallows Eve, there was also a large bonfire and people wearing costumes. This day would eventually become Halloween.
During the 15th century, immigrants from European countries traveled to America and brought their traditions with them. Halloween was not largely celebrated at first because many of the settlers were Protestant. It was not until the Irish Potato Famine occurred, which brought millions of Irish immigrants to America, did Halloween become popular. During this time, trick-or-treat was introduced which brought communities and neighbors together and molded Halloween into the beloved holiday that we know of today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.