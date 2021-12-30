MURRAY - Most people are aware that ticks can be a problem in the summertime. Warm temperatures in December and January mean that ticks are still active and can pose a risk throughout the winter here in western Kentucky.
We all know that ticks and summer excursions into the great outdoors go hand-in-hand, but we often forget that warm days in winter can pose a problem as well. Unless the temperature drops low enough for the ground to remain frozen, ticks and outdoor activities in the winter go hand-in-glove.
Warmer than usual winter temperatures have caused more people to venture out for a walk in a local park or to enjoy one of the many places we have in the area for hiking. Hematite Lake and other trails in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area have been more crowded than usual so far this winter. Many people rushing out to enjoy the warm weather do not realize that ticks are still active in our area and can cause issues for them or their pets.
Ticks can be a problem in the winter, just like the warmer months. The American dog tick and the Lone Star tick are the most prevalent in western Kentucky, but black-legged (Deer) ticks have become increasingly common in the Commonwealth.
Ticks are a mild nuisance to many people, but can be hazardous and carry tick-borne illnesses. According to the tick fact sheet on landbetweenthelakes.us, the Lone Star tick is an aggressive tick that often bites humans. The adult female is distinguished by a white dot or “lone star” on her back. Redness and discomfort at a bite site does not necessarily indicate an infection, but you should watch for signs of illness.
Tick-transmitted diseases have increased at a dramatic rate in recent decades. The explosion of the deer population and warmer temperatures have contributed to an upturn in tick populations and an expansion of the range for certain types of ticks. The black-legged tick is on the move and is the only tick that transmits Lyme Disease.
Black-legged ticks become active after the first frost and remain a concern throughout the entire year. These ticks are not killed by freezing winter temperatures. Other ticks go into a feeding diapause when the shorter days of winter arrive, but black-legged ticks will actively feed as long as the ground is not snow-covered or frozen.
While ticks do carry and transmit diseases to people and animals, there are simple steps to take in order to avoid contracting a tick-borne illness. The Kentucky Department for Public Health suggests that everyone remember four steps to protect themselves and their loved ones: Protect; Check; Remove; Watch.
Protect against tick bites by avoiding areas where ticks thrive. Tall grasses, wooded areas, and leaf piles are all types of places ticks will live. While hiking or playing outdoors, wear an approved tick repellent containing DEET or another effective tool. Wearing light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants tucked into your socks or boots when hiking will allow you to spot ticks easily and keep them away from your skin. Speak with your veterinarian about the use of tick prevention treatments for your pets.
Check yourself, your kids, and pets for ticks after spending time in tick-prone areas. Be sure to check your entire body thoroughly. Ticks can catch a ride on your clothing and shoes, so check those items as well. Putting clothing in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes will kill any tiny ticks you might not be able to see.
Remove any ticks as soon as possible. Use tweezers to grab the tick close to the skin and gently pull on the tick with steady pressure. Do not jerk or twist the tick. Wash your hands and the bite site with soap and water after the tick is removed. Apply an antiseptic to the bite site. It is best to dispose of a tick by submerging it in alcohol and placing it in a sealed container when possible. Never crush a tick with your fingers.
Watch for any symptoms of tick-borne disease. Ticks can be carriers of several diseases including Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme, and Ehrlichiosis. If you’ve been bitten by a tick and develop a headache, fever, aches, pains, a measle-like rash on wrists that spreads, or mild flu-like symptoms and a bulls-eye rash, seek medical attention. With early diagnosis, tick-borne diseases can be successfully treated with antibiotics.
While Kentucky has one of the highest rates of tick-borne illness in the nation, they are still very rare. The folks at our state and national parks want you to enjoy the natural wonders of the Bluegrass State safely and securely.
