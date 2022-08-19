CALLOWAY COUNTY — West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications announced Thursday that engineering work had begun on a project to bring high-speed internet to northeastern Calloway County.

WK&T was among the recipients of a grant this summer from the Governor’s Better Internet Program, enabling the cooperative to expand its network and bring high-speed internet to underserved and unserved areas of Calloway County.  The Kentucky Broadband Deployment award will cover half of the cost of the $4.23 million fiber build project, with WK&T and Calloway County partnering to fund the remaining 50%. 