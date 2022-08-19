CALLOWAY COUNTY — West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications announced Thursday that engineering work had begun on a project to bring high-speed internet to northeastern Calloway County.
WK&T was among the recipients of a grant this summer from the Governor’s Better Internet Program, enabling the cooperative to expand its network and bring high-speed internet to underserved and unserved areas of Calloway County. The Kentucky Broadband Deployment award will cover half of the cost of the $4.23 million fiber build project, with WK&T and Calloway County partnering to fund the remaining 50%.
The project will benefit homes and businesses in northeastern Calloway County, and plans call for the construction of 82 miles of buried fiber optic cable, passing nearly 600 locations. WK&T’s engineers have begun staking the project and plotting the exact location of the fiber route. The next phase of the project will be plowing and boring to place the cable. After the cable is in the ground, the final phase involves splicing the fiber and installing the electrics to light the fiber. This is when customer installations can begin. The project will be completed by the summer of 2024, with some areas ready to start serving customers later in 2023.
“We are very excited to get this project underway,” said WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter. “During construction, we always face weather challenges and in today’s environment, supply chain issues, but we are committed to moving this fiber expansion along as expeditiously as possible. The residents of Calloway County deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes highlighted the significance of this project.
“It’s very exciting to see the first phases of this project begin,” Imes said. “We are very anxious to see this area of our county progress from unserved or underserved to gaining access to the most technologically robust network available and being fully served.”
WK&T was one of 12 providers selected after a strict and highly-competitive process overseen by the Finance and Administration Cabinet. The Cabinet received almost 100 proposals that were carefully evaluated and scored. To learn more about WK&T and receive fiber build updates, visit mywkt.net.
