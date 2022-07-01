CALLOWAY COUNTY — West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications is among the recipients of a grant from the Governor’s Better Internet Program, enabling the cooperative to expand its network and bring high-speed internet to underserved and unserved areas of Calloway County.
The Kentucky Broadband Deployment award will cover half of the cost of the $4.23 million fiber build project, with WK&T and Calloway County partnering to fund the remaining 50%. The project will benefit homes and businesses in northern Calloway County. Plans call for the construction of 82 miles of buried fiber optic cable, passing nearly 600 locations. The cable will follow approximately seven miles of KY 94 and 13 miles of KY 80, a major east-west highway linking Kentucky Lake with Murray and Cadiz. When completed, the project will bring high-speed internet to an area that borders Kentucky Lake and local tourist attractions, including Kenlake State Resort and Land Between the Lakes.
“This grant award means that more residents of Calloway County who are not in the current WK&T service area are one step closer to having access to the fastest, most reliable internet technology available,” said WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter. “Access to reliable high-speed internet brings limitless opportunity and improves our members’ daily lives.”
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny C. Imes highlighted the significance of this project.
“Everyone deserves to have access to reliable high-speed internet,” Imes said. “The fact that WK&T received this important award is a major milestone on the road to expanding the reach of the current fiber optic broadband network and benefitting areas of our county where reliable internet access was scarce or unavailable.”
