PADUCAH – In response to COVID-19 concerns, West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be moving from in-person classes to remote learning, beginning Monday, school officials announced Friday.
“Because safety is our No. 1 priority and as a precautionary step, in-person classes will be immediately moved to remote learning,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said in a message to students Friday afternoon. “Beginning March 16 and until further notice, students should not report to class.”
Remote learning occurs when students and instructors cannot meet in a traditional classroom. Information is typical transmitted via technology such as email, discussion board, videos, audio, etc.
Reece said WKCTC will not be closed; faculty and staff will be reporting to be able provide online learning and services for students as needed.
“WKCTC faculty and staff understand the current state of emergency and have been working to provide what is needed for our students,” Reece said. “This preparation includes determining how classes can be delivered since traditional on-site education is no longer an option.”
For students who do not have online access, the college is working to provide limited online access on the Paducah campus.
Unlike the universities, WKCTC has no students living on campus. Additionally, the technical programs WKCTC offer require access to equipment for hands-on training and skill assessment. Students will be receiving additional information about classes from their instructors.
In the meantime, the college is following CDC guidelines and will continue additional daily cleaning such as spraying the computer lab equipment, bathrooms and door handles disinfectant; providing alcohol-based sanitizer and posting health-related reminders throughout the campus.
Reece also emphasized that this situation is “fluid and we stand ready to make the necessary adjustments as advised or required by Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), state and federal agencies.
For the most current information on how WKCTC is responding to COVID-19, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/covid-19/.
